India’s venture capital market is upbeat this year: TVS Capital

May 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Outlook for India’s private equity and venture capital market appears positive this year, compared with last year, as ‘normalcy’ has returned in the lives of investors said Anuradha Ramachandran, Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds.

Pandemic boom

Ms. Ramachandran said, there was excess funding during 2020 and 2021 as both investors and business owners got carried away. The pandemic brought about structural issues. Edtech boomed because students could not go to school and they required digital education, while consumer goods had to be mostly bought online and therefore B2C ventures did well.

“Now, the question is how do you sustain growth when structural disadvantages no longer exist. That is the conundrum both investors and businesses always faced and are still facing,” she added.

Return to normalcy

Ms. Ramachandran observed ‘normalisation’ has happened among investors and entrepreneurs and therefore conversations are now getting better with realistic expectations from both sides.

“This scenario will boost the growth of the domestic funding market. We hope, from now on, things are going to be easier for both parties,” she commented.

Funding winter, set in a couple of years ago after many global funds dialed down their investments in India because of a lack of private fund availability, coupled with global economic uncertainty.

“However, India by itself is an attractive market, and we do attract capital in the early stage investments. But in terms of return on capital, our funding markets are yet to gain maturity,” she observed.

Credit averse

On lending to women, she said, “women are credit averse and they are very responsible, yet opportunities available for them could be fewer, and that could also be one of the reasons why a lesser number of women become entrepreneurs. But it is encouraging to see some start-ups having women co-founders,” Ms. Ramachandran said.