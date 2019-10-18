In charts: International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook

In the World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday, the IMF downgraded global growth to 3% for 2019, the lowest since 2008–09 and a 0.3 percentage point downgrade from April 2019.

In a few major economies, including India, growth in 2019 is sharply lower than in 2018, but is expected to recover in 2020. About India, the report said, "...Growth softened in 2019 as corporate and environmental regulatory uncertainty, together with concerns about the health of the nonbank financial sector, weighed on demand."

Here are the highlights of the report in charts.

Bad business

Over the year, a common feature across the world has been a slowdown in industrial output. The graph depicts year-on-year percentage change across economic indicators.

image/svg+xml 8 7 6 5 4 2 1 0 -1 2015 2016 2017 2018 Aug. 2019 Industrial production World trade volumes Many indicators contracted in the recent months Manufacturing PMI: New orders

Investments decline

Downturns in global trade are related to reduced investment spending. Global investment did slow down in line with reduced imports.

image/svg+xml 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 2005 2009 2013 2017 2019 The graph shows global investment and trade for emerging markets excluding China (% change) Real imports Real investment Real GDP at market exchange rates

Trade woes

Production slowdown led to a standstill in trade. In the first half of 2019, global trade volume was just 1% above its value a year ago, the slowest pace for a 6-month period since 2012.

image/svg+xml Jan. 2018 April 2018 July 2018 Oct. 2018 Jan. 2019 Apr. 2019 June 2019 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 -1 -2 U.S. & Canada China Euro area U.K. East Asia excluding China Rest of world Other emerging markets

Auto slump impact

Another contributor to the slowdown in global trade has been the slump in car sales, which is reflected in a slowdown in the purchase of consumer durables.

image/svg+xml 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q2 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 10 8 6 4 2 0 Machinery and equipment Consumer durables (right scale) The graph shows spending on durable goods (% change from a year ago)

The report said that on a global level, the manufacturing sector has slumped to levels not seen since the global recession of the late 2000s. It also said that "rising trade and geopolitical tensions" have taken "a toll on business confidence, investment decisions, and global trade".