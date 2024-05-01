GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil

May 01, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The government has cut windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹8,400 per tonne from ₹9,600 per tonne with effect from Wednesday.

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at nil. The new rates are effective from May 1, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

