Direct tax Bill to include DRTs in ambit

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the ‘Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020’ with a view to increase its scope to cover litigation pending in various debt recovery tribunals (DRTs). The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim of reducing litigation related to direct taxes.

It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals, high courts and the Supreme Court.

Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it had been decided to cover disputes pending in DRTs also. He said cases involving over ₹9 lakh crore of direct taxes were pending across various fora.