Economy

Direct tax Bill to include DRTs in ambit

more-in

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the ‘Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020’ with a view to increase its scope to cover litigation pending in various debt recovery tribunals (DRTs). The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim of reducing litigation related to direct taxes.

It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals, high courts and the Supreme Court.

Briefing reporters here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it had been decided to cover disputes pending in DRTs also. He said cases involving over ₹9 lakh crore of direct taxes were pending across various fora.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Economy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:51:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/direct-tax-bill-to-include-drts-in-ambit/article30803803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY