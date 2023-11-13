Deepavali sees record trade of ₹3.75 lakh crore: CAIT

November 13, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - New Delhi

Retail markets across India registered a record trade of ₹3.75 lakh crore during this festive season so far, traders' body CAIT said on Monday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that festivals like Goverdhan Pooja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Pooja and Tulsi Vivah are yet to be solemnised, which may attract additional trade worth ₹50,000 crore.

"Notably, almost only Indian products were sold and purchased this Deepavali, which is remarkable," it stated.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than ₹1 lakh crore during the Deepavali festive season.

"In previous years, Chinese products were occupying nearly 70% market of Deepavali festivals. However, this year, appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this Deepavali vocal for local has gone down well and widely accepted and implemented by both traders and consumers," he said.