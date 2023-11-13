HamberMenu
Deepavali sees record trade of ₹3.75 lakh crore: CAIT

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than ₹1 lakh crore

November 13, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
People shop for utensils as they mark ‘Dhanteras’, a day considered auspicious to make new purchases ahead of Diwali festival

People shop for utensils as they mark ‘Dhanteras’, a day considered auspicious to make new purchases ahead of Diwali festival | Photo Credit: ANI

Retail markets across India registered a record trade of ₹3.75 lakh crore during this festive season so far, traders' body CAIT said on Monday.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated that festivals like Goverdhan Pooja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Pooja and Tulsi Vivah are yet to be solemnised, which may attract additional trade worth ₹50,000 crore.

"Notably, almost only Indian products were sold and purchased this Deepavali, which is remarkable," it stated.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Chinese goods lost a trade of worth more than ₹1 lakh crore during the Deepavali festive season.

"In previous years, Chinese products were occupying nearly 70% market of Deepavali festivals. However, this year, appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make this Deepavali vocal for local has gone down well and widely accepted and implemented by both traders and consumers," he said.

