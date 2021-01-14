December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22%

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55% in November 2020, and 2.76% in December 2019.

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22% in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55% in November 2020, and 2.76% in December 2019.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27% in November 2020, to 0.92% in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59% in December, mainly due to declining food prices.