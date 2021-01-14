Economy

December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22%

The wholesale price-based inflation slowed to 1.22% in December on easing food prices, as per government data released on Thursday.

The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55% in November 2020, and 2.76% in December 2019.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 4.27% in November 2020, to 0.92% in December 2020, as per the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59% in December, mainly due to declining food prices.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021 2:17:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/december-wholesale-inflation-slows-to-122/article33574472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY