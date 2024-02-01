Daily Quiz | On Union Budget
Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the budget at 11 a.m., for the first time, instead of doing it at 5 p.m.START THE QUIZ
The Government presents it on the first day of February so that it can be materialised before the beginning of the new financial year in April. However, until 2016, the budget was presented on a different day. When was it?
Answer : Until 2016 it was presented on the last working day of February
The railway budget of India was presented separately until 2016. It was merged with the general budget, ending decades-old practice. For how many years, the tradition of presenting it separately was followed?
The Halwa ceremony begins a period where the finance ministry staff can emerge only once the Finance Minister completes her Budget speech on 1 February. This is done to ensure the secrecy of the budget. What is it called?
Until 2018, Finance Ministers carried the budget in a leather briefcase. Which Minister established this for the first time?
Who has presented the most number of budgets?
