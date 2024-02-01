Daily Quiz | On Union Budget

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | The Government presents it on the first day of February so that it can be materialised before the beginning of the new financial year in April. However, until 2016, the budget was presented on a different day. When was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Until 2016 it was presented on the last working day of February SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The railway budget of India was presented separately until 2016. It was merged with the general budget, ending decades-old practice. For how many years, the tradition of presenting it separately was followed? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 92 years SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The Halwa ceremony begins a period where the finance ministry staff can emerge only once the Finance Minister completes her Budget speech on 1 February. This is done to ensure the secrecy of the budget. What is it called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lock-In Period SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Until 2018, Finance Ministers carried the budget in a leather briefcase. Which Minister established this for the first time? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : R.K. Shanmukham Chetty SHOW ANSWER