HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to ₹300 per cylinder

In August, the government reduced the 14.2-kg LPG refill price by ₹200

October 04, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

PTI
Representational image of a worker unloading LPG cylinders

Representational image of a worker unloading LPG cylinders | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Centre has increased subsidy for cooking gas cylinders for poor to ₹300 per unit from ₹200 announced in August, Information Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
One in four Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries took zero or one LPG cylinder refills last year despite ₹200 subsidy, RTI data reveals

In August, the government reduced the price by ₹200 on a 14.2-kg cooking gas cylinder sold to 330 million households to rein in inflation ahead of crucial State and general elections.

It was not immediately clear how much the government will have to spend for the enhanced subsidy on cooking gas. The government was previously estimated to spend about ₹11,600 crore towards cooking gas subsidy in the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.

High inflation and the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are key issues for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government ahead of elections in five States in the coming months and national elections in mid-2024.

India imports about 60% of its liquefied petroleum gas requirement, and LPG prices globally have surged over 300% since April 2020.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.