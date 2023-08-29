Centre slashes domestic LPG cylinders rate by ₹200 ahead of 5 State elections

August 29, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On the occasion of Onam and upcoming Rakshabandhan festival, the Union Cabinet on August 29 approved the reduction in LPG gas cylinder for domestic use to upto ₹200. announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The cabinet also approved free LPG connection to 75 lakh women under Ujjwala scheme. All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder.

The domestic LPG rates were last changed on March 1, when price per cylinder was hiked by ₹50.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder for households had, back then, consequently shot up to ₹1,103 in Delhi; ₹1,102.50 in Mumbai; ₹1,118.50 in Chennai; and ₹1,129 in Kolkata.