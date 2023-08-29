HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre slashes domestic LPG cylinders rate by ₹200 ahead of 5 State elections

The cabinet also approved free LPG connection to 75 lakh women under Ujjwala scheme

August 29, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder. File

All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

On the occasion of Onam and upcoming Rakshabandhan festival, the Union Cabinet on August 29 approved the reduction in LPG gas cylinder for domestic use to upto ₹200. announced Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The cabinet also approved free LPG connection to 75 lakh women under Ujjwala scheme. All beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme will now get ₹400 subsidy per LPG cylinder.

The domestic LPG rates were last changed on March 1, when price per cylinder was hiked by ₹50.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cylinder for households had, back then, consequently shot up to ₹1,103 in Delhi; ₹1,102.50 in Mumbai; ₹1,118.50 in Chennai; and ₹1,129 in Kolkata.

Related Topics

Delhi / government

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.