CBIC clarifies on late GST payments

Interest payable on delayed payment of GST will henceforth be calculated on net tax liability and the law is being amended to give effect to it, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Saturday.
Amid concerns over its recent directive to field formations to begin recovery of about ₹46,000 crore of unpaid interest on delayed GST payment, the CBIC, in a series of tweets, clarified that the Centre and several State governments had prospectively amended the GST Acts to collect interest on net tax liability. GST laws now permit interest calculation on delayed GST payment on the basis of gross tax liability. This position has been upheld in the Telangana HC’s decision dated April 18, 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.