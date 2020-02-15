Economy

CBIC clarifies on late GST payments

GST laws now permit interest calculation on delayed GST payment on the basis of gross tax liability

Interest payable on delayed payment of GST will henceforth be calculated on net tax liability and the law is being amended to give effect to it, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Saturday.

Amid concerns over its recent directive to field formations to begin recovery of about ₹46,000 crore of unpaid interest on delayed GST payment, the CBIC, in a series of tweets, clarified that the Centre and several State governments had prospectively amended the GST Acts to collect interest on net tax liability. GST laws now permit interest calculation on delayed GST payment on the basis of gross tax liability. This position has been upheld in the Telangana HC’s decision dated April 18, 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 10:49:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/cbic-clarifies-on-late-gst-payments/article30831511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY