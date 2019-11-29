4.5% GDP growth rate unacceptable, worrisome: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Friday the GDP growth rate of 4.5% was unacceptable and worrisome, and urged his successor Narendra Modi to set aside “deep-rooted suspicion” of society and nurse India back to harmonious, mutually trustworthy society that can help the economy soar.
Delivering his valedictory address at a national conclave on economy, Mr. Singh said mutual trust is the bedrock of societal transactions fostering economic growth, but “our social fabric of trust, confidence is now torn and ruptured”.
He said the “toxic combination of deep distrust, pervasive fear and a sense of hopelessness in our society” is stifling economic activity and growth.
