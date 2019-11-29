GDP shrinks to 4.5% in July-September quarter

Growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5%, the government announced on Friday.

The GDP growth is the lowest in six years and three months and comes at a time when Parliament has been holding day-long discussions on the economic slowdown, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring the Upper House that we are not in a recession and may not ever be in one. Growth in the gross value added (GVA) also dipped to 4.3% in Q2 of 2019-20 from 4.9% in Q1, and 6.9% in the Q2 of last year.

According to the data released on Friday, the manufacturing sector contracted 1% in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with a robust growth of 6.9% in the same quarter of the previous year. The manufacturing sector saw an overall contraction of 0.2% in the first half (April to September) of the current financial year compared to a growth of 9.4% in the first half of last year.

The agriculture sector saw growth coming in at 2.1% in second quarter of this year compared with 4.9% in Q2 of last year. The sector grew 2.1% over the first six months of the year compared with 5% in the first half of the previous year.

Among the services sectors measured, only the ‘Public Administration, Defence & Other Services’ category saw increased growth in the second quarter of this year, to 11.6%, compared with 8.6% in the same quarter of the previous year. The ‘Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services’ category saw growth slow down to 5.8% in Q2 of 2019-20, compared with 7% in Q2 of the previous year.

Private final consumption expenditure, the closest proxy in the data to measure consumption demand, grew 5.06% in the second quarter of this financial year, compared with a growth of 3.14% in the first quarter. However, the growth in the second quarter this year is still significantly lower than the growth of 9.79% recorded in the second quarter of the previous year.

Gross fixed capital formation, which is a measure of the level of investment in the country by both the government and the private sector, grew only 1.02% in the second quarter of this financial year, compared with a growth of 4.04% in the first quarter, and drastically lower than the growth of 11.8% seen in the Q2 of last year.