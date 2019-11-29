Economy

GDP shrinks to 4.5% in July-September quarter

A boy selling vegetables waits for customers in front of construction material for railway tracks at Navapura on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on November 28, 2019.

A boy selling vegetables waits for customers in front of construction material for railway tracks at Navapura on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on November 28, 2019.

The growth rate is the lowest in six years and three months.

Growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5%, the government announced on Friday.

The GDP growth is the lowest in six years and three months and comes at a time when Parliament has been holding day-long discussions on the economic slowdown, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring the Upper House that we are not in a recession and may not ever be in one. Growth in the gross value added (GVA) also dipped to 4.3% in Q2 of 2019-20 from 4.9% in Q1, and 6.9% in the Q2 of last year.

According to the data released on Friday, the manufacturing sector contracted 1% in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with a robust growth of 6.9% in the same quarter of the previous year. The manufacturing sector saw an overall contraction of 0.2% in the first half (April to September) of the current financial year compared to a growth of 9.4% in the first half of last year.

The agriculture sector saw growth coming in at 2.1% in second quarter of this year compared with 4.9% in Q2 of last year. The sector grew 2.1% over the first six months of the year compared with 5% in the first half of the previous year.

Among the services sectors measured, only the ‘Public Administration, Defence & Other Services’ category saw increased growth in the second quarter of this year, to 11.6%, compared with 8.6% in the same quarter of the previous year. The ‘Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services’ category saw growth slow down to 5.8% in Q2 of 2019-20, compared with 7% in Q2 of the previous year.

Private final consumption expenditure, the closest proxy in the data to measure consumption demand, grew 5.06% in the second quarter of this financial year, compared with a growth of 3.14% in the first quarter. However, the growth in the second quarter this year is still significantly lower than the growth of 9.79% recorded in the second quarter of the previous year.

Gross fixed capital formation, which is a measure of the level of investment in the country by both the government and the private sector, grew only 1.02% in the second quarter of this financial year, compared with a growth of 4.04% in the first quarter, and drastically lower than the growth of 11.8% seen in the Q2 of last year.

