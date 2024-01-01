GIFT a SubscriptionGift
97.38% of ₹2,000 banknotes have been returned: RBI

January 01, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
CHENNAI,TAMILNADU, 08/06/2023: Currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination will slowly disappear as RBI has decided to withdraw them from circulation. People who have Rs 2000 notes with them can exchange the notes in any bank or deposit them in their own accounts from May 23, 2023, onwards. The facility will be available till September 30, 2023. However, Rs 2000 currency notes will remain Legal Tender even after September 30, according to the Government. Photo: Ragu R / The Hindu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the circulation of ₹2,000 banknotes has declined to ₹9,330 crore at the close of business on December 29, 2023, “thus 97.38% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.’

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, it said in an update adding the ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country up to October 07, 2023.

The central bank said the facility for exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes is still available at the 19 of its Issue Offices since May 19, 2023.

“From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts. Further, members of the public from within the country are sending ₹2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office in the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts,” it added.

