3one4 Capital launches $100-million early-growth opportunities fund

3one4 Capital, an early-stage investment firm set up by Pranav Pai and Siddarth Pai, sons of former Infoscion Mohandas Pai, has announced a new $100 million (₹750-crore) early-growth fund.
The firm had earlier closed two funds, a ₹400-crore Opportunities Fund and a ₹45-crore Seed-Stage Fund. Currently, the company has capital to the tune of ₹1,550 crore under its management.
According to the company, the fund currently has subscribed more than 40% of its targeted corpus with commitments from new and existing investors. Fund III comes up within three quarters from its last fund’s closure in December 2019.
“In the current volatile market with subdued investment sentiment, we have been able to attract top-tier global and Indian investors as Limited Partners (LPs). These investors include family offices, endowments, foundations, as well as corporate and financial institutional investors. The deployment of Fund III will continue the firm’s core strategy of building portfolios of 25-30 early-stage startups in each fund,’’ said the company in a release.
The new fund would focus on SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct-to-Consumer, Media and Content, FinTech, and Deep Technology. The fund would also cover sectors such as health, machine-driven intelligent services, ed-tech, agri-tech, logistics and distribution, food-tech, mobility and India language-focused applications. Each ticket size would be in the range of $500,000 to $4 million.
