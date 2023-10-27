Dubai Visa Essentials: Selecting the Right Visa for Your Adventure

October 27, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

With its mesmerizing skyscrapers, extravagant lifestyle, and rich cultural experiences, Dubai is a favored destination for Indian travelers. But before you decide to embark on your journey, it is essential to understand the various types of visas available, dos and don’ts of the application process, and what to do if you wish to extend your stay.

This guide aims to help you explore different types of visas for Indians travelling to Dubai, offer insights on choosing the right one, and emphasize the significance of adhering to visa guidelines set in place by the Dubai government.

What are the types of visas for Indians traveling to Dubai?

Tourist Visa (30 or 90 days): The most common visa for Indian tourists, available for either 30 or 90 days. This type of visa is ideal for leisure travelers who want to explore the city’s breathtaking attractions.

The cost of this visa is divided into three categories depending on the duration of your stay.

30 days single entry visa: Approximately INR 6,300

single entry visa: Approximately INR 6,300 60 days single entry visa: Approximately INR 10,500

single entry visa: Approximately INR 10,500 90 days single entry visa: Approximately INR 29,600

single entry visa: Approximately INR 29,600 Transit Visa (48 to 96 hours): This is perfect for travelers connecting through Dubai enroute to another destination. This type of visa allows a short stay for transit purposes.

There are two types of transit visas available.

48-hour Transit Visa : This single-entry transit visa is issued to travelers with layovers lasting between 8 to 48 hours.

: This single-entry transit visa is issued to travelers with layovers lasting between 8 to 48 hours. 96-hour Transit Visa : Also, a single-entry transit visa, this is issued to travelers whose layover is between 8 to 96 hours.

Note: Once a 48-hour transit visa has been granted, it is not possible to upgrade it to a 96-hour transit visa.

Multiple Entry Visa (Tourist or Business): This type of visa allows frequent travelers to Dubai to enter the city multiple times over a specified period.

The cost of this visa is also divided into categories based on the duration of your stay.

30 days multiple entry visa: Approximately INR 11,000

multiple entry visa: Approximately INR 11,000 60 days multiple entry visa: Approximately INR 15,800

multiple entry visa: Approximately INR 15,800 Visa Exemption for Kids: Children under the age of 18, when accompanied by their parents or legal guardians, are not required to obtain a visa.

How to choose the right visa based on your travel requirements?

Tourist Visa : Best for standard vacations and short visits.

: Best for standard vacations and short visits. Transit Visa : For layovers, connecting flights, or quick stopovers.

: For layovers, connecting flights, or quick stopovers. Multiple Entry Visa : Ideal for business travelers, frequent visitors, or those with relatives in Dubai.

: Ideal for business travelers, frequent visitors, or those with relatives in Dubai. Visa Exemption for Kids: Perfect for family vacations to Dubai.

What are the visa application ‘Dos and Don’ts’ for Dubai?

Dos: Always plan ahead: Applying for visas can be a tenuous process, and planning well in advance can help you avoid any last-minute stress. Meet all documentation requirements: To avoid any paperwork hassle, ensure all required documents are submitted accurately and on time. Online application: Always use the Dubai Immigration website or authorized agencies for visa applications. Check eligibility: Verify the eligibility criteria for your chosen visa type.

Don’ts: Never overstay: While you are in Dubai, be careful to never stay beyond your visa’s expiration date as it can result in penalties and legal consequences. Do not give out false Information: Do not provide any false information to the authorities and remain truthful in your visa application. Never use unauthorized agents: Avoid using unapproved agents while applying for a visa and choose only reputable agencies. Avoid late applications: Don’t wait till the last moment to apply for a visa extension if needed.

How to extend your stay in Dubai?

Apply for a visa extension if you wish to prolong your stay in Dubai. Tourists with 30-day and 60-day tourist visas can extend it for an additional 30 days from within the UAE.

Those holding a 90-day visit visa have the option to request an additional 90-day extension.

The cost of applying for a visa extension is approximately INR 25,000.

What do you need to apply for a visa extension for Dubai?

Passport copies

A scanned copy of your passport-sized photo in color, taken against a white background.

Sponsor’s documents such as passport copies, Emirates ID, bank statement, contact information and more, only if applicable to your case.

Note – The same travel agency used for your tourist visa from India must be used while applying for a visa extension.

You can also visit one of the multiple branches of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to inquire about visa extensions.

What is the visa extension process?

Visit the Dubai immigration website.

Complete the application with accurate information.

Pay the extension fee.

Submit all necessary documents.

Wait for approval.

Once approved, you will hold a new visa with an extended validity period.

What happens if you overstay beyond your visa expiration?

Overstaying is a serious offence in Dubai, and you will face fines and potential bans from re-entering the country of UAE. Penalties accumulate on a daily basis after the expiration of your visa.

What is the importance of adhering to visa guidelines while travelling to Dubai?

It is not just a legal requirement, but to enjoy a hassle-free and enjoyable trip to Dubai, adhering to visa guidelines is essential. Here’s why:

Legal consequences : As already mentioned above, overstaying can lead to penalties, bans, and even imprisonment in some cases.

: As already mentioned above, overstaying can lead to penalties, bans, and even imprisonment in some cases. Financial implications : Owing overstaying fines can be potentially expensive which can severely impact the travelling budget.

: Owing overstaying fines can be potentially expensive which can severely impact the travelling budget. Future travel: The authorities will ban your entry into Dubai if you overstay; this may affect your ability to obtain visas for other countries too.

Conclusion

Dubai’s charm is undeniable, but understanding the intricacies of visa types, and adhering to its proper guidelines is vital while travelling to the alluring city. Whether you are a tourist on a leisure trip, or a business traveler moving around for work, Dubai offers a visa option tailored to your needs. Always remember to apply for your visa in advance, and adhere to guidelines whenever required. This will ensure a hassle-free and memorable stay in Dubai.

