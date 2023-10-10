Exploring Dubai On A Budget: 8 Free Adventures For Every Traveler

October 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

Within the tapestry of attractions, the city’s inherent beauty shines, capable of captivating the essence of every traveller. For adventurers who want to enjoy the city’s beauty and go easy on the pocket, here are eight fantastic free things to do in Dubai that offer memories at no cost.

1. Take a Stroll through Old Dubai: Unveil the Past

Walking around Dubai should be at the top of every traveller’s list because the city exudes beauty in every corner. Walk through the bustling streets of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood and witness the charming wind-tower architecture and restored historic houses which will transport you back in time. Don’t forget to wander the corridors of the Coffee Museum which will enlighten you with traditional facts about everyone’s favourite beverage. Entry to the museum is entirely free but don’t miss out on the delicious coffee drinks they have to offer.

2. Enjoy the Dubai Fountain: A Dazzling Dance

Nestled at the base of the towering Burj Khalifa, the iconic Dubai Fountain is the perfect spot for an enchanting evening spectacle. With the fountain’s synchronised water jets dancing to music and lights playing a mesmerising show, it is a breathtaking sight to witness for one and all. It is the perfect blend of art and engineering in one space.

3. Take a Walk around Dubai Marina: Picturesque Promenade

Dubai Marina boasts a picturesque promenade lined with enormous skyscrapers, yachts lined up along the dock and charming cafes. Stroll along the waterfront and take those Instagram-worthy shots to share your experience with everyone else. It is the ultimate place to people-watch during sunset and absorb the vibrant atmosphere around you.

4. Take a Hike at Hatta: Nature’s Beauty

Nestled amid the Hajar Mountains, Hatta is the ideal spot for nature lovers. With hiking trails that wind through stunning landscapes and rocky terrain, outdoor enthusiasts will have a wonderful time on this adventure. Another bonus is the serene Hatta Dam which is an excellent site to relax and absorb nature’s beauty.

5. Visit Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary: A Natural Haven

Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary offers tranquil beauty in the form of a plethora of bird species, and other wildlife. This serene sanctuary is a haven for nature lovers and serves as a peaceful escape from the city’s loud life. From flamingos to herons, it is a must-visit for birdwatching enthusiasts.

6. Bask Under the Sun at a Beach or Desert: Sandy Bliss

Dubai offers an array of public beaches where you can soak up the sun and kick back without spending a penny. Jumeirah Beach Park and Kite Beach are popular choices among travellers, and both spots offer crystal-clear waters and iconic views of landmarks.

If you are not a water baby, Dubai’s deserts offer plenty of options to choose from; invest in an overnight desert safari or go camping at no cost in Al Qudra!

7. Explore Art at Alserkal Avenue: Creative Oasis

Art aficionados will find the perfect place to explore at Alserkal Avenue. A dynamic art district that offers contemporary art, galleries, studios, and cultural spaces. Exhibitions and events that are often free to attend, you can immerse yourself in Dubai’s thriving art scene without worrying about money. At the ‘M.A.D Gallery,’ the ‘MB&F’ exhibit offers visitors the opportunity to witness some of the most enduring Swiss watch creations ever crafted.

8. Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Built along the historic Dubai Creek and designed in the shape of a traditional Islamic lectern, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is the latest cultural hotspot to open its doors in the city. A landmark unique to Dubai, the library is the largest in the region and representative of its collective cultural wisdom, educational milestones and continued forays in research and academia. The grand venue is home to over a million titles – available across multiple languages in both physical and digital forms. It also consists of study rooms, spaces for exhibits, a cafe, courtyard, bookstore and an indoor-outdoor theatre that can host up to 550 guests for special events.

For those of you who love to get in touch with your artistic side, you will find many centres that offer workshops where you can learn how to paint.

Dubai welcomes budget travellers with open arms. Take a plunge into the city’s glorious history and culture and enjoy nature’s beauty along with modern entertainment without opening your wallet. All you need is your sense of adventure to explore these gems and create memories.

