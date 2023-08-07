Did you know Dubai is known for these cool homegrown brands too?

August 07, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST

From hidden gems waiting to be discovered by Indian tourists to popular favorites, let’s take you on a journey of some Made in Dubai brands across fashion and accessories, art and home decor, and more.

Amira Haroon

The Dubai-based designer first launched a ready-to-wear line in 2009 and ever since, has showcased her work in Dubai, Paris, London and New York. Her designs can best be described as an amalgamation of timeless elegance and modern sophistication. Her eponymous label offers a striking selection of dresses, skirts, coats, dresses, shirts and more. If you are in the vicinity of Villa 159, Street 26-B Jumeirah 3, go have a dekko.

FBMI

The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative was founded in 2010 and under its flagship brand, Zuleya, sells carpets and handicrafts made women in Afghanistan, helping them earn a livelihood, with all profits being reinvested into FBMI. The entire process is 100% organic and 100% made in Afghanistan – from purchasing wool from nomads, to spinning wool to yarn, dyeing, designing and hand-knotting the carpets. You can browse these intricate handcrafted items at Zuleya’s flagship showroom in Dubai Design District (D3) and pick up some to bring them back to India!

Camel Soap Factory

Founder Stevi Lowmass noticed there was a gap in the gift market for locally made products and with her love for natural craft soaps, started blending a local ingredient – camel milk – into her wares. Combined with fine essential oils, The Camel Soap Factory now makes high quality natural skincare products that are a treat to use or gift. You can drop in at their factory premises and shop for some really exclusive products at the Light Industrial Units, Phase 6, Dubai Silicon Oasis during weekday hours.

Sauce

If boutique shopping is on your mind, there’s no better place than Sauce. With five outlets across Dubai and Abu Dhabi (you can check out the one at The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeriah Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road), this fashion and lifestyle centre is a must-visit if you are looking to stock up on unique casuals and evening wear. Some of the most popular brands like Mary Katrantzou, Sacai, Alexander Wang, Ek Thongprasert, Preen, Tata Naka, Filles a papa and Carven are available here. Plus, you could also browse through works of new designers and limited edition collaborations. If you are looking to get everything from fashion, lifestyle and home decor under one roof, Sauce could be your answer.

All Things Mochi

If you are around Design District, there’s another homegrown brand that’s worth a visit at Building 9. All Things Mochi, set up in 2013 by well-known designer Ayah Tabari, is a one-stop-shop for everything contemporary that’s handcrafted by local artisans. Browse through their racks for striking apparel including dress sets, jackets, skirts and more that reflect the culture and traditions of various countries that Tabari has travelled to.

AIISHA

Most Dubai residents go the extra mile to make a style statement, which is probably why a brand like AIISHA hits all the right notes with its designs. Launched by designer Aiisha Ramdan in 2017, her eponymous label stocks casual, formal and bridal wear – all under a single roof. What sets her apart from the rest is her attention to detail, which is clearly visible in each of her ensembles with fine embroidery. Her creations have been worn by Bollywood beauties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. If you want to follow in their footsteps, head to City Walk II, Al Wasl Street where you can find AIISHA.

The Giving Movement

Dominic Nowell-Barnes Founded ‘The Giving Movement’, a Dubai-based brand that puts sustainability and charity at the forefront of fashion. The activewear and streetwear brand for men and women uses unique recycled materials to create luxury designs that not only look great but help to preserve our planet too, by donating 15 AED to charity with every item purchased. From leggings to T-shirts and crop tops, organic cotton hoodies and sweats, and more, TGM’s street-style aesthetic is versatile by nature. Simple lines, ultra-soft fabrics and pieces that you can mix-and-match make it great versatile wear. The 100% eco-friendly fabrics are innovated and designed in-house, alongside its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Worth checking out, definitely, if you are trawling the Mall of the Emirates.

Flip Side DXB

For those with a yen for vinyls, used records, CDs or cassettes or even Egyptian Vintage posters and Sotusura shirts, the Flip Side DXB is the place to head to. Dubai’s only independent vinyl shop, it is run by DJs and musicians, and the venue has become a hub for music and a space for artists with weekly music documentary screenings, production seminars, and in-store DJ sessions. Their stock comprises various genres that come from all corners of the world. They can be found at Alserkal Avenue, Unit 71. Al Quoz 1 on weekdays.

“There’s more…”

On this Dubai holiday, take the route not oft taken. Explore the city to discover local talent and mingle with Dubai entrepreneurs to know their stories and shop to your heart’s content. You can also bag some of the best deals on your favourite local brands only with Dubai Summer Surprises, one of the most anticipated summer shopping extravaganzas that is on from June 29 to September 3, 2023. Get ready to enjoy exclusive shopping deals, daily surprises, fun competitions and exciting promotions.

This summer, discover a completely different Dubai and return with stories that will last you a lifetime!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”