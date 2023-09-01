Eat to your heart’s content at these late-night places in Dubai

September 01, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Dubai, the city that never sleeps, offers a plethora of exciting late-night hangout spots for young couples, solo travellers, and buddies on holiday. From bustling cafes to thrilling activities, the desert city has something for everyone to make their evenings more interesting.

Whether you are craving authentic Lebanese delicacies, need a quick stop for homegrown nibbles, – there’s everything you will find here.

Without further ado, let’s take you on a tour of the best late-night places to eat, explore, and have fun on your Dubai holiday.

Al Mallah: A taste of Lebanese-inspired fast food

Founded in 1979, Al Mallah is at the top of the list when it comes to Lebanese-inspired fast food. The ever-popular joint started as a tiny juice corner and has evolved its menu over the last few decades. Today, Al Mallah attracts visitors for its shawarma, falafel, grills, and fresh juices. Each branch has its unique charm, like the Satwa branch near the Etihad Museum, where you can enjoy comfort food or the Al Twar branch where you can order from the comfort of your taxi.

Zaroob: A hip eatery with hearty wraps and fresh juices

Zaroob, meaning ‘small alley’ is one of the most popular joints on Sheikh Zayed Road for hearty wraps and fresh juices, staying open until 4 am. Taking inspiration from the street food culture in the Middle East, the restaurant spread out over two floors makes you feel as if you are walking through a market! Its charming terrace is adorned with lanterns that instantly elevate its vibe. Don’t blame us if the aroma of the Arabic chicken shawarma makes you stay back longer!

Zaatar W Zeit: A 24-hour fast food-style Arabic cafe

Satisfy your taste buds at Zaatar W Zeit, a 24-hour fast food-style Arabic cafe with multiple outlets throughout the city, including Dubai Marina Walk. Dubbed a ‘quick casual Lebanese urban eatery’, it is most popular for its

baked Lebanese manakish or flatbreads topped with a variety of delicious options. It also gets a big thumbs up from conscious eaters for its use of fresh ingredients and lighter options. You can dine in at their outlets or grab a snack on the go!

Pizzaro: A pizza haven open 24 hours

Pizza lovers, rejoice! Pizzaro’s downtown and Barsha branches are open 24 hours, offering a wide range of scrumptious pizzas to satiate your cravings. They also have a wide selection of pastas, if you are looking to indulge in some cheesy goodness. It is one of the rare outlets that pay attention to providing quality food offerings at affordable prices.

Bombay to Mumbai Cafe: Late-night Indian delights

Craving a paneer tikka or biryani at odd hours? Head to Bombay to Mumbai Cafe and relish their mouthwatering chaat, butter chicken, and other Indian delicacies. This restaurant with retro decor celebrates the Mumbaikar culture and is a great place to hang out with your friends and family. The food offerings recreate traditional recipes with an innovative twist – trust us, you will love it as a late-night stop.

Last Exit: Gourmet street food at all hours

Experience the joy of gourmet street food at Last Exit, where 12 food trucks are permanently parked to cater to your late-night cravings. Take the last exit on the E11 towards Abu Dhabi and indulge in delectable treats. Interestingly, this concept is the first of its kind in the region, inspired by American food truck stops, diners, and vintage decor. You could also stop by the Al Khawaneej location, which is open till late.

Smoky Beach: A hotspot for late night shisha lovers

If you are looking to unwind by the beach with a shisha for company in the wee hours of the night, your search ends at Smoky Beach set in The Beach, JBR. This is undoubtedly the best shisha lounge experience in all of Dubai that’s open until 5 am. It has a refreshing vibe and deep house music beats to let your hair down. Head here to catch up with your friends or spend an intimate evening with your beloved – you won’t be disappointed.

Don’t miss Summer Surprises – the value add!

Dubai offers an exciting array of events and promotions to enhance your dining experience. The ongoing Dubai Summer Surprises adds extra value to your visit, ensuring that you get to enjoy the flavours of various cuisine after hours, without any extra cost. All in all, the desert city is one of the hottest nightlife destinations and at the same time, offers a gastronomic journey that will satisfy every palate.

“So, pack your appetite and get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure through the vibrant nightlife food offerings in Dubai.”

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”