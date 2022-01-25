UV-C for HVAC/ AHU systems helps to create a safer environment for students as they return to classrooms

Academics aside, educational institutions will need to put into place health and safety protocols in place as well to make campuses a safe haven to return to

The pandemic has impacted people across age groups, particularly school and college students. As the COVID-19 virus began to spread its net far and wide, educational institutes announced their closure, and transitioned to virtual learning.

Although this was the best contingency plan, it is important to note that studying from home via the online medium has also given rise to several challenges. From gaps in learning to reduced interaction with peers, increased screen time to higher levels of stress — students struggled to deal with these sudden changes.

As the world is slowly and steadily opening up, schools and colleges are also looking to welcome students again to the classroom. They are stepping up their game and devising strategies to ensure that students’ health and well-being is taken care of, when they attend physical classes.

But what practices should schools adopt to be at the top of their game? Here are some helpful ways to keep a check on the spread of infection:

1. Social Distancing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises everyone to keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others, even if they are not sick. This must apply even to students, when they return to schools and colleges after a hiatus. That’s because physical distance reduces the risk of infection caused by large droplets transmitted between individuals. Of course, wearing an N95 mask is equally important.

Schools must make conscious efforts to ensure that physical distance is maintained everywhere — be it in the classroom, bathroom, hallway and even school buses. Solutions such as spreading desks out in the classroom or even ensuring different arrival and departure times can reduce crowding.

Furthermore, schools can also group students by class or in smaller groups, both for work and play. Creating smaller cohorts of students for different classes or activities can also help to curb a large outbreak.

2. Regular health monitoring

Since students are about to get back to school, some essential practices will help to curb the spread of infection. Early detection, testing, contact tracing and quarantine of contacts is critical, as per WHO recommendation. Moreover, ensuring physical distancing, hand and hygiene practices and age-appropriate mask use plays an important role in reducing the risk of COVID-19. Temperature checks at school gates, keeping an eye out for symptomatic students and quick isolation measures are also needed.

3. Regular counseling for mental wellness

As we stayed cooped up at home, students, like many others, struggled with several mental health challenges along with physical ailments. This was a consequence of the prevailing uncertainty and high stress levels.

Since getting back to the campus is a new move, it could take some time for students to acquaint themselves with their surroundings. They may face situations that could also lead to social anxiety and other issues. The presence of a school counselor who can address their concerns can make all the difference to troubled students!

4. Availability of sanitizers, hand wash and mask dispensers

Along with social distancing, it is important for schools to ensure the availability of sanitizers, hand washes and mask dispensers, so that all the safety protocols are observed. Students must be encouraged to practise hygiene by way of washing their hands with soap and water regularly, as well as by using an alcohol-based sanitizer. They must also wear a proper and well-fitted mask that covers their nose and mouth.

5. Well-ventilated classrooms, labs, libraries and auditoriums

A clean environment with good ventilation systems, backed by the best in technology, is the need of the hour. As per WHO, the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus is increased in crowded and poorly ventilated settings. That’s because the virus passes between people through infected respiratory particles in the form of droplets and aerosols. In fact, research reveals that areas that do not have proper ventilation can have infected aerosols that can linger in the air, and travel farther than 1 metre.

Most heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems pull outside air inside. While HVACs are now omnipresent, they can play a key role in controlling the spread of SarsCov2, if maintained properly. The V in HVAC, or ventilation, is the process of replacing or exchanging air within a space.

This provides better quality of air indoors and involves the removal of moisture, smoke, odours, heat, dust, airborne bacteria, carbon dioxide, and other gases. Moreover, it ensures temperature control and oxygen replenishment.

