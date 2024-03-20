Top 8 HR software in India 

March 20, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Human resources (HR) departments serve as the backbone of any organisation and are responsible for managing and developing the company’s most valuable asset: its workforce. However, HR professionals face increasing pressure from complex payroll processes, ever-changing regulations, and the need to attract and retain top talent. In fact, a Gartner study stated that ‘More than three quarters of employees have placed increased importance on manager support while managers juggle 51% more responsibilities than they can handle. The job is no longer manageable.’ The same study also found that 76% of HR leaders feel that their managers are ‘overwhelmed by the growth of their job responsibilities.’

To manage these challenges efficiently, businesses can turn to comprehensive HR software that can actively help streamline and automate onboarding, attendance, payroll, and performance management processes, among others. In India, the market for such tools is on a strong upward trajectory and is expected to grow in valuation from US$1.04 billion to US$2.17 billion by 2032.

How can HR software help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)?

HR software solutions can be leveraged by SMBs looking to optimise their human resource functions. These solutions can help automate processes such as attendance tracking, payroll management, and employee data management, which can lead to significant time savings and a reduction in errors. Additionally, they often provide tools for performance assessment and feedback, which can be essential in enhancing employee engagement and productivity. By integrating these platforms into core HR practices, SMBs can aid in driving greater operational efficiency and workforce development.

What are the typical features of HR software?

Here are some common features of HR software:

Payroll management: automates salary calculations, tax deductions, and benefits allocation, ensuring accurate and timely payroll execution.

automates salary calculations, tax deductions, and benefits allocation, ensuring accurate and timely payroll execution. Attendance and time tracking: tracks employee attendance, logs work hours, and manages leave requests, facilitating precise payroll processing and productivity monitoring.

tracks employee attendance, logs work hours, and manages leave requests, facilitating precise payroll processing and productivity monitoring. Recruitment and applicant tracking: streamlines hiring by sharing job postings and aiding with applicant tracking, resume management, and interview scheduling.

streamlines hiring by sharing job postings and aiding with applicant tracking, resume management, and interview scheduling. Employee self-service: allows employees to access their records, request time off, check payroll details, and update personal information. This helps promote independence and engagement among team members.

allows employees to access their records, request time off, check payroll details, and update personal information. This helps promote independence and engagement among team members. Learning and development: supports employee training by managing online courses, tracking skill development, and monitoring learning progress.

supports employee training by managing online courses, tracking skill development, and monitoring learning progress. Performance management: offers tools for setting and monitoring performance goals, providing continuous feedback, and conducting appraisals to help businesses nurture and recognise talent.

In this article, we present a carefully selected list of the eight top HR software in India. We have arranged all the tools alphabetically, and each one on the list has earned an average overall user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars and has received more than 20 reviews on Capterra over the past two years. Moreover, all tools are headquartered in India. For more detailed insights into our selection methodology, please refer to the section at the bottom of this article.

1. Asanify

Asanify’s software suite helps businesses with human resource management tasks. Its attendance system can accommodate multiple recording options, including biometric integration and mobile application usage, helping to ensure accurate tracking. The platform’s leave management function offers support for compliance with state labour laws, and links leave records directly with payroll to ensure precise salary calculations.

The software also aids in streamlining onboarding and offboarding processes, provides a centralised employee directory, and offers a self-service portal for employees to keep their personal information updated. Additionally, the platform allows for the generation of custom HR reports for better decision-making as well as 360-degree feedback mechanisms.

Asanify’s subscription plans include Essential, VIP, and Enterprise tiers. The Essential tier covers basic HR management features like employee onboarding and offboarding, salary revision, leave management, and more. The VIP tier introduces additional capabilities like performance reviews, while the Enterprise tier offers a tailored solution with more extensive services. A free trial is also available for those interested in assessing the software’s features before committing financially.

Key features of Asanify

Centralised database management

Compensation management

Applicant tracking

Slack/WhatsApp Integration

Automated reminder system

Organisational charts

2.Darwinbox

Darwinbox helps streamline organisational structure management and workforce planning. It provides tools for adjusting company hierarchies and roles, as well as optimising staffing and budgeting. The platform helps users manage employee data, with detailed profiles and customisable fields to suit specific needs. A role-based permission system also helps with setting data access restrictions. Moreover, the platform facilitates the collection of 360-degree feedback from employees and managers alike.

The software offers workflow automation capabilities with customisable processes and form auto-filling features, helping to reduce the time taken for administrative tasks. Mobile-optimised, it provides over 140 self-service actions for employees and managers, plus artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots for quick information retrieval. It also supports digital document management and incorporates security measures to maintain data integrity.

Darwinbox’s scalable plans allow businesses to select services that meet their needs. Companies can request personalised quotes and explore the software’s features with a free trial.

Key features of Darwinbox

Custom workflow automation

Self-service portal

Applicant tracking

Mobile accessibility

Compensation and payroll management

Chatbots

3. greytHR

greytHR offers automated HR solutions to streamline daily operations within organisations. Its centralised database helps users maintain employee information. The platform also includes an employee self-service portal, allowing workers to manage their HR profiles and data and features a chatbot-supported helpdesk for quick query resolution.

The platform offers tools for a variety of HR processes, aiding in managing the employee lifecycle from onboarding to exit. Workflow management tools can aid in completing tasks on time, while asset and document management tools help ensure organised record-keeping. Social feeds and bulletin boards integrated into the platform encourage communication and collaboration.

greytHR’s pricing structure includes three paid plans: Essential, Growth, and Enterprise. The Essential plan includes an unlimited number of employees, payroll, leave management, and an AI-powered chatbot. The Growth plan additionally includes attendance management, employee self-onboarding, and more. The highest-tier Enterprise plan adds more functionality.

Key features of greytHR

Third-party integrations

Compensation management

Configurable event and reminder handling

Employee helpdesk

100+ management information system (MIS) reports

4. HR Neeti

The HR Neeti human capital management system (HCMS) includes a range of features for managing human resources tasks. It has a workflow management system that helps prompt timely actions for HR activities, establish employee performance metrics, and manage payroll functions automatically. The system also provides tools for designing and managing organisational structures, including defining business units, positions, and supervisory hierarchies, as well as creating real-time organisational charts.

The software covers various aspects of the employee lifecycle, including recruitment, induction, transfer, and exit processes. It offers compensation management tools that allow administrators to set up salary structures and variable pay components. Time and attendance can be tracked using mobile and biometric data via the platform. HR Neeti’s leave management system helps users process requests and approvals while maintaining records of employee leave histories. Additionally, the software includes compliance management features that offer alerts for statutory changes and tools for managing tax-related tasks and declarations.

Companies interested in the software can contact the vendor for a customised pricing quote based on their business requirements.

Key features of HR Neeti

Leave management workflow

Self-service portal

Applicant tracking

360-degree feedback mechanism

Bonus management

5. HROne

HROne offers an HR management platform that can be customised to align with organisation-specific HR policies, and can be used for both departmental and enterprise-wide applications. It enables the creation of personalised workflows and provides multiple levels of data access rights to maintain information privacy. The platform includes an employee directory and facilitates the distribution of HR policies through an integrated handbook.

The platform’s recruitment module allows for posting open jobs and tracking applicants. The system enables users to support employees throughout their tenure, from onboarding to offboarding. Time and attendance tracking is made possible with GPS technology and biometric data input via the platform. The platform’s payroll management feature helps manage salary computations and generates reports. Additionally, HROne’s performance module assists in setting and monitoring employee objectives, while its asset management tool helps users oversee the distribution of company resources.

HROne’s pricing is categorised into three plans: Basic, Professional, and Enterprise. The Basic plan provides core HR functions and time management tools. The Professional plan includes additional workforce management features, while the Enterprise plan offers a full suite of services including recruitment, performance tracking, and expense management. These plans are designed for teams with 50 or more members and the Enterprise tier also offers customisation. HROne offers a trial period for organisations to assess the software’s capabilities before finalising their purchase.

Key features of HROne

360-degree feedback feature

Attendance tracking

Compensation management

Self-service portal

Notifications and updates

Automated managerial operations

6. Keka

Keka provides users with a unified platform for HR operations, bringing together multiple employee management modules. The software features interactive employee profiles, which can serve to centralise transactional employee data across HR functions. It also aids in streamlining HR processes like onboarding, leave approvals, and expense claims through a unified interface. The system enables a paperless environment by digitising HR and employee documents and offers tools for building customisable organisational structures and managing HR workflows.

The analytics component of the platform provides insights into workforce data, which can help in creating detailed reports on compensation and employee performance trends. Keka also helps users simplify pre-joining formalities and aids in generating employment letters. The platform’s features are accessible via single sign-on (SSO) and are compatible with various web and mobile app platforms.

Interested users can sign up for a free demo to gauge the platform’s suitability and for pricing details.

Key features of Keka

Helpdesk support

Applicant tracking

Payroll management

Self-service portal

HR analytics

360-degree feedback mechanism

7. UBS

UBS offers a human capital management system equipped with a range of features to support HR management tasks. The platform includes a time tracker for tracking tasks and subtasks, aiding in efficient project management. The system also provides a platform for employees to manage their HR data through a self-service portal, supplemented by a chatbot for quick query resolution. Tools for organising company structures, along with modules for managing the entire employee lifecycle, are available via the platform.

The system’s biometric attendance management system helps users streamline the process of tracking employee attendance. UBS integrates essential HR management functions like time tracking, project monitoring, and task logging. It also allows team communication via chat widgets and private channels and offers historical work logs and performance metrics for informed decision-making. The software supports organisational transitions and helps address key HR tasks, including onboarding and payroll management.

The platform’s HRMS plan includes features such as an employee directory, employee management, attendance management, templates, and more.

Key features of UBS

Applicant tracking

Compensation management

Automated payroll system

Third-party integrations

8. Zimyo

Zimyo allows organisations to define their structure and offers tools for creating organisational hierarchies and customisable employee profiles. Document digitisation and real-time attendance monitoring are part of the platform’s capabilities, along with communication tools that support HR processes. The platform can be used as a centralised hub for HR activities, offering document management, attendance tracking, and payroll processing from a single access point. Integration with performance appraisal and recruitment modules also aids in managing talent.

Zimyo offers three pricing plans: Basic, Standard, and Enterprise. The Basic plan includes fundamental HR functions, self-service features, and payroll management. It also comes with document and policy management, dashboards and reports, and employee self-service mobile apps. The Standard plan expands on this with additional HR tools such as and time tracking. The Enterprise plan is the most extensive, adding finance, administration, performance management, and global payroll capabilities.

Key features of Zimyo

Real-time attendance monitoring

Self-service portal

Compensation management

SSO authentication

Applicant tracking

Payroll tax compliance support

How to choose the right HR management software for your business?

Selecting the best HR management software for a business requires careful consideration of several key criteria. Here are some factors to weigh when making a decision:

User experience and ease of use: prioritise user-friendly software to facilitate adoption among employees and minimise training needs.

prioritise user-friendly software to facilitate adoption among employees and minimise training needs. Integration capabilities: assess the software’s ability to integrate with other essential systems and applications already being used within the organisation.

assess the software’s ability to integrate with other essential systems and applications already being used within the organisation. Compliance and security features: verify that the software complies with relevant regulations and standards for data privacy and security.

verify that the software complies with relevant regulations and standards for data privacy and security. Cost-effectiveness: evaluate the total cost of ownership, considering upfront fees and additional expenses associated with implementation, customisation, training, and support.

By carefully evaluating these criteria and conducting thorough research, businesses can confidently select the best HR management software that aligns with their objectives and enhances their HR operations.

Methodology

To be considered for inclusion in this list, products had to meet the following criteria, as of February 2024:

A minimum average overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

At least 20 reviews of the software over the past two years (February 12, 2022 to February 12, 2024)

Meet Capterra’s definition of HR software: ‘Human Resources software, also known as a Human Resources Information System (HRIS) or Human Resources Management System (HRMS), enables an organisation to manage employee records and information. Human Resource Management software allows you to organize contact details, department, attendance, salary, training, benefits, and more.’

Offers the following HR features: employee database, employee profiles, and reporting/analytics

Have headquarters in India

Out of the resultant list of eligible tools, we selected the eight with the highest overall average rating.

