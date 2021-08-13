SPONSORED CONTENT | Brandhub

Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers of 2021

One of the most challenging parts of starting your business is finding the right web hosting provider that is genuine and fits in your budget. You would probably know that a website demands far more than site designing and URL registration.

To help ease out your burden we have curated a list of top 10 best web hosting providers along with some live promo codes you can avail.

Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers

  1. Hostinger- Click Here For More Details

One of the world’s fastest growing web hosting providers, Hostinger encapsulates a wide assortment of web hosting services at comparatively economical rates.

The company also makes sure to give users the ease of use, security, and safety with new themes and plugins. The available plans are Single word press for just Rs.99/month. For a more understanding of the features and perks checkout these pointers below:

Top Features :

  • Web hosting starting at just Rs.79 per month

  • Get Domain name, SSL certification & CloudFare for free

  • 30 days money-back guarantee

  • Hassle-free 30 days money-back guarantee

  • Opt for 12+ months premium plan to get free access to:

    • .IN domain

    • Free SSL

    • Cloudflare

Types Of Hosting Provided :

  • Wordpress hosting

  • Cloud web hosting

  • Shared web hosting

  • Minecraft hosting

  • cPanel hosting

  • VPS hosting

  • Cyber panel VPS hosting

Exclusive Hostinger Codes 2021:

  • Get Max. 68% + Extra 7% Off on Web Hosting

  • Flat 70% + Extra 7% Off | Free . Com Domain

  • Avail 58% Off on All Plans

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. GoDaddy: Click Here For More Details

If you’re a small business owner then this would be the perfect starting platform for you. Godaddy allows you to create your website, secure your domain, and also have it protected securely. You can easily cut some costs by using the shared web hosting option or they can enjoy a higher degree of flexibility and control by using the VPS option. You are also free to choose the dedicated server option in case they want to sustain the operations of high traffic and resource-intensive websites.

Top Features :

  • Starts from Rs.99/month

  • SSL certificates that use advanced encryption techniques for protecting customers from malware and phishing

  • 1-click domain name setup

  • 1-click install of over 150 free apps

  • Global data centers

  • Easy to use control panels

  • Free domain name and a free website builder trial for 1 month

  • 24/7 network security

GoDaddy Web Hosting Plans & Prices:

Starter

Basic plan for a single website.

Economy

Includes a free domain and email to match

Deluxe

All features of Economy, plus unlimited sites and unlimited storage.

Ultimate

For high-traffic sites. Get 2x the CPU for more power— and free SSL for the first year.

Exclusive GoDaddy Codes 2021:

  • Up To 50% Off On Top Products

  • Flat 50% Off On Hosting Plans

  • Exclusive 55% Off On Hosting Plans

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Big Rock: Click Here For Price Details

One of the leading providers of web presence solutions to not just newbies but also professionals, BigRock offers its users a complete set of products and services to get things started rightfully. Checkout these pointers below to know more about BigRock’s top features.

Top Features :

  • Free Google Workspace account with:

  • .COM /.NET /.ORG /.CO domain names

  • 30 GB Storage per account

  • Access your Work from Anywhere

  • Bigrock & Google Support

  • .Global domain starts at Rs.259 per month

  • Get access to

  • DIY Website Builder | 2 Email accounts

  • 45% off on Cloud hosting

  • 30% off on Linux hosting

  • 2 free email accounts

  • Domain forwarding

  • Easy to use control panel

  • DNS management

  • Domain theft protection

Exclusive Big Rock Coupons 2021:

  • Flat 20% Off On All Plans

  • Avail 30% Discount via Code

  • Flat 10% + Extra 5% Off On Web Hosting

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Hostgators: Click Here For Price Details

Hostgators is one fast and robust platform for all your essentials needs for website and domain management. With an extremely user friendly interface, the company also renders a wide range of services and hosting panels for its users at budget friendly rates.

Top Features :

  • Get easy and affordable web hosting at just Rs.99 with 45 days money back guarantee

  • 99.9% uptime

  • 24x7 customer support

  • 50% off on shared & WordPress hosting plans

  • 30% off on Reseller, Cloud & VPS hosting

  • Flat 30% off on dedicated server for 1st month

  • Web hosting available includes :Starter, hatchling, baby, business

  • 5 Email Account(s)

  • Unlimited Databases

  • Free SSL Certificate

Hostgators Web-Hosting Plan Offers:

Plan

Discount Available

Time Period

Shared Hosting

50% off

Not Applicable

WordPress Hosting

50% off

Not Applicable

Cloud Hosting

40% off

12 Months

VPS Hosting

30% off

12 months

Reseller Hosting

20% off

12 months

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. GreenGeeks: Click Here For Details

The company as the name suggests provides an eco-friendly web hosting service, transforming 3 times the power we utilize into a grid in the form of renewable energy. Spread over more than 150 countries, GreenGeeks’ key features can be glanced over below:

Top Features :

  • Unlimited webspace, data transfer

  • Free domain name for 1 year

  • Free wildcard SSL

  • Standard performance

  • Improved performance, web space, unmetered transfer, unlimited email accounts etc.

  • Power cacher etc.

  • Get unlimited websites, 1-click drupal install, unlimited web space, unmetered data transfer

  • Free domain name for 1st year, free wildcard SSL, 2x performance, LS cache etc.,

GreenGeeks Hosting Plan Prices:

Hosting Plan

Price

Wordpress hosting lite

$2.49/month

Wordpress hosting pro

$4.95/month

Wordpress hosting premium

$8.95/month

Exclusive GreenGeeks Codes 2021:

  • Max. 60% Off on Web Hosting

  • Refer & Get $100/ Sale

  • Save 40% On All Plans

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Hosting Raja: Click Here For Details

If you are starting off with an extremely low budget, then choosing Hosting Raja would be the best option. The company offers a wide spectrum of sustainable web hosting services with unlimited space and bandwidth, starting from just Rs.99/month. Here are few of the top features:

Top Features :

  • Unlimited Web Space

  • cPanel + Free SSL Certificate

  • Malware & Virus Clean

  • Unlimited Bandwidth + Emails

  • Free Domain

  • CPU Power

  • Unlimited Domains + FTP

Hosting Raja Hosting Plans:

The company offers plans in 3 tiers namely:

Gold

Rs.161 Per Month

Best For Corporate

Silver

Rs.85 Per Month

Best For Small Business

Wordpress Silver

Rs.149 Per Month

Best For Blogs

Exclusive Hosting Raja Codes 2021:

  • Flat 50% Off | Java Hosting

  • Get 56% Off on Premium Hosting

  • 56% Off on Hosting Plans

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Milesweb : Click Here For Details

Your search for a premium quality web hosting service that fits in your budget overs here. Milesweb also offers a free domain name with its annual package.

Hosting services include Wordpress hosting, CPanel Hosting, Cloud hosting,and VPS hosting (all under lucrative deals). We have assembled a brief outline of its top features below, have a look:

Top Features :

  • 30 Days money back

  • Secure Payment Transaction

  • Free backup

  • One-Click Wordpress

  • Unlimited Bandwidth

  • Free SSL Certificate

  • Full root access

  • Dedicated IP and more

Milesweb Plans Include:

Solo

Rs.40

Prime

Rs.130

Multi

Rs.170

Exclusive Milesweb Offers 2021:

  • Flat 20% Off on All Hosting Plans

  • 26% Off on Indian cloud Hosting

  • Wordpress Starting from Rs.40

  • Windows Reseller Hosting @ 67% Off

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Bluehost : Click Here For Details

Get free domains, SSL certificate, a wide range of significant SEO and marketing tools and more starting from just Rs.175/mo. Choose from over 2 million domains and get your blog or site within minutes. Before heading over, do take a look over these top features Bluehost renders:

Top Features & Prices :

  • Plans starting at Rs.199 per month

  • 30 days money back guarantee

  • Recommended by Wordpress itself

  • Rs.300 off on the Basic plan

  • Plus plan for Rs.380 off

  • Flat Rs.620 off on Choice Plus plan

  • Rs.600 off on Pro plan

Exclusive Bluehost Offers 2021:

  • Up To 60% Off On Web Hosting Plans

  • 30 Days Money Back Guarantee

  • Max. Rs.600 Off | Shared Hosting

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Resellerclub : Click Here For Details

With over 800 multi brand options, Resellerclub web hosting is now competing with top web providers in the world. Apart from offering some premium uptime speed, the company also allows users to check various features such as unmetered data transfer, unmetered disk space, 1-Click install enabled, Free C-panel &, etc. Flash through some of the top features here:

Top Features :

  • Google workspace at Rs.1

  • Free SSL certificate

  • Free cPanel

  • Easy 1-click-installer & more

  • Host unlimited websites

  • Unlimited email

  • cPanel accounts

  • Free SSL

Top Resellerclub Web Hosting Plan Offers:

  • Essential : 35% Off

  • Advance : 25% Off

  • Pro : 25% Off

  • Ultimate : 25% Off

Click Here To View More Offers

  1. Hostwinds : Click Here For Details

A cheap web hosting service provider that easily fits in all your prime needs, Hostwinds offers 99.99% uptime and complete backups of your website data. Checkout some of its key features

Top Features :

  • Unlimited Bandwidth

  • Unlimited Email Accounts

  • Unlimited Disk Space

  • Unlimited Subdomains

  • Unlimited FTP Accounts

  • Free SSL Certificates

  • Domain

  • Unlimited Databases

Hostwinds Web Hosting Plans Include:

Basic

Rs.390.63 per month

Advanced

Rs.502.39 per month

Ultimate

Rs.614.16 per month

Exclusive Hostwinds Coupons 2021:

  • Get Max. 53% Off| Business Web hosting

  • Cloud Server Hosting| Rs.34/HR

  • Linux VPS Hosting At Rs.614

Click Here To View More Offers

Conclusion

Web hosting is a critical step to your online presence, whichever realm you’re dealing with. However, sieving out the best ones that fits in your prime need and your budget could be a daunting task, especially if you’re just starting out. Each of these top 10 web hosting providers we have mentioned offers all the essential tools and services you need to run your business, regardless of whether you’re just starting out or a professional, at some of the lowest prices in the market. Pick the provider that suits your needs and budget to get started today!


