With realsta, make your real estate work for you

While every real estate investor must equip themselves with minimal asset management knowledge, larger entities with diverse investment portfolios must rely on seasoned industry professionals to maximize the value of their holdings and return on investments (ROI). Effective asset management allows the investors to intelligently review and manage a portfolio while simultaneously analyzing the property’s performance and identifying newer growth opportunities. Realsta Infratech Pvt Ltd. is a boutique real estate consulting firm, with a niche in asset and wealth management. With their disciplined investment methodology, they not only improve the financial performance of the investments of their clients but also assist in diversifying their realty portfolio.

Incepted in 2012, Realsta is the brainchild of entrepreneur Dishant Malik who wanted to mitigate the modern-day challenges of real estate investment by value creation and sustainable development. Real estate is considered to be one of the most viable asset classes despite the complications and economic risks in its market. In fact, investors even use real estate as a hedge against the stock market. However, investment in this sector comes with its own share of challenges. Solving these challenges while bridging a gap is where Realsta comes into the picture. The firm assists investors by seeking to generate superior returns on their holdings while protecting them against downside risk and minimizing volatility. Beyond routine buying and selling of properties, their constant extensive market research enables them to identify the best opportunities and positioning, in terms of land as well as building projects, for their clients.

Diversification of portfolios is crucially important when it comes to investment in any sector, and real estate is no different. A diverse portfolio delivers both short-term and long-term profits and at the same time, protects the investors from any kind of faltering revenue stream. The experts at Realsta provide advanced portfolio management support that involves data-driven asset allocation and selection. They design personalized asset and portfolio management strategies as per the client’s risk tolerance and investment goals.

Realsta also specializes in formulating optimal wealth management strategies to allow clients to achieve their financial goals. Their wealth management services help high net worth individuals (HNIs) and NRI’s to chalk up a financial strategy that lets them create their corpus in a systematic manner. Understanding the financial strengths and challenges of its clients, the firm devices strategies that can provide financial security and stability for the unforeseen future.

Talking about his company, Dishant Malik shares, “Corrupt practices and unethical sales are an everyday occurrence across the entire real estate industry. In fact, many investors lose a significant amount of money and find themselves in difficult financial positions, courtesy of the innumerable spruikers abound in the sector. With Realsta, we are aiming at building a transparent and reliable real estate investment environment for our clients. We are a bunch of ambitious and competitive go-getters looking forward to getting ahead without compromising our core values and ethics.”

In addition to their asset and wealth management services, Realsta also functions in the vertical of corporate leasing. It allows clients to create a recurring rental income while simultaneously building relationships with big companies for the long term. This is, in fact, a low-risk approach for investors that also leads to an appreciation in the value of the asset, which leads to a substantial upsell in case of a sale. The firm has already established itself as a corporate leasing associate of big brands like ITC and McKinsey and contributed significantly in selling the inventory of big developers like DLF, Godrej, Emaar, etc. Realsta is now envisioning to hone in on investment management of NRI’s and expand to other countries. With their unique approach of putting their own capital to work alongside their clients, it shouldn’t take too long for this firm to emerge as the go-to organization for anyone looking to evaluate their real estate investments in an efficient and data-driven way.