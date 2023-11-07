Top 10 Social Media Marketing Companies in India Latest Comprehensive List

November 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

More than 68% of consumers tend to follow brands on social media to keep up to date with products and services, according to 94 percent of business leaders. Particularly in these challenging economic times, social reputation for a brand cannot be overstated.

How will you manage your business social communication?

Self-managed business social media management is possible if you are knowledgeable and confident. If not, hire a professional digital marketing agency to handle your business’s social media marketing, reputation management, and lead generation. To facilitate your search and selection of a reliable, reputable social media marketing agency, here is a list of a few for you.

Zebra Techies Solution

Founded in 2011, Zebra Techies Solution provides 360-degree digital marketing services, including SEO, Social Media Marketing, Pay Per Click Advertising, Content & Video Creation and Marketing Services, as well as custom Website Design & Development Services. They specialize in enhancing your viral potential through social media services such as Facebook and Instagram marketing, LinkedIn marketing, etc. Social media marketing is a crucial component of today’s digital marketing strategy and they provide comprehensive social media marketing packages that deliver exceptional results.

Neil Patel Digital India

Neil Patel Digital India offers SEO, PPC Advertising, SMM, content marketing, data, analytics, insight, and programmatic advertising.

Dentsu Webchutney (Formerly known as Webchutney)

Webchutney provides brand strategy, social media management, digital consulting, media planning and buying among others.

Mirum

Mirum provides full-service digital marketing solutions including Social Media / Email / Chat / WhatsApp and even tele-services.

FCB Kinnect

FCB Kinnect is a digital-first creative agency, providing creative campaign communication, content production and leveraging the creator communities.

Schbang

Schbang offers end-to-end digital solutions across SEO, SMM, creative development, strategic advisory, film production, web, design, data science, and media planning and buying.

Social Panga

Social Panga is a social media, digital marketing, and advertising agency that provides creative and innovative solutions to brands seeking to grow their businesses online.

ROI Minds

ROI Minds specializes in full-service eCommerce marketing, Google Ads, Facebook & Instagram Ads, SEO, & Amazon Campaigns!

Uplers

Uplers offers end-to-end digital services, such as design, development, marketing, automation, and email production.

Techmagnate

Techmagnate provides top-of-the-line digital marketing and SEO services in India, from Enterprise SEO to local SEO, from App SEO to Video SEO. Their mission is to deliver transformational growth to 250 customers by 2025 as leaders in SEO in India.

How should you choose a social media marketing agency?

Finding the best social media marketing company in India is crucial to your marketing success. Set your business goals and marketing budget, identify an agency, check its portfolio, and compare their services with their competitors.

What can a social media marketing agency do for you?

A social media marketing agency is a powerhouse of strategic services, designed to elevate businesses through the dynamic world of social media. As a business owner, you’ll find yourself spoilt for choice with a plethora of top-notch services offered by these agencies, such as crafting a social media strategy tailored to your business goals, creating captivating content, leveraging influencer marketing, developing content calendar, and leveraging the power of paid ads campaign, among others.

Social Media Marketing FAQs

Why is social media marketing important for businesses?

Through platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, businesses can engage their target audience, cement their brand identity, generate a steady stream of traffic, and ultimately elevate their sales. Having this indispensable tool at their disposal opens up a world of possibilities.

What does social media marketing do for businesses?

Social media helps companies implement impactful strategies. As they curate engaging content, foster audience interaction, strategically place targeted ads, and analyze valuable data, they elevate a business’ online presence.

How should I choose a social media marketing company?

Deliberate carefully on key elements such as their expertise, glowing customer testimonials, impressive body of work, competitive rates, and capability to cater to your individual business objectives while selecting a social media marketing firm.

How much does it cost to hire a social media marketing company?

The range of costs fluctuates greatly, as it is heavily influenced by the scope of services provided and the magnitude of the campaign. To gain insight into the average expense, it is advisable to solicit quotes from multiple agencies.

How do these companies use social media for marketing?

Social media marketing companies in India frequently turn to various platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (along with the powerful LinkedIn) to effectively reach their target audience and achieve campaign goals.

What are the best ways to measure social media marketing effectiveness with these companies?

To measure the success of social media campaigns, businesses commonly rely on key metrics like engagement, clicks, conversions, and ROI - the ultimate barometer of their digital impact.

How can I find the best social media marketing companies?

Choose a social media marketing company carefully based on your unique needs. A good social media marketing agency will help you thrive in your market by taking charge of your online success.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”