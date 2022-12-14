Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Japan 2023

December 14, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Mobile App development has spread as one of the most effective forms of online sales. Today, technology makes available to us the possibility of reaching a high number of potential customers and getting them to complete a purchase without having to exchange dozens of emails during the sales process. But how to get accurate mobile app development services? How can you be at the top of your industry and one of the favorites of your potential audience?

Top app development companies answer that by offering top-notch app development services to global businesses. Whether it could be a need to develop an e-commerce mobile application, a progressive web app development or an IoT mobile application; they hold years of experience and expertise for that. They have experts on their team to deal with everything about your development project requirements. All you have to do is find a top mobile app development company which you think is the most reliable one for you. But it is something much more complex than you might think. It is good to have some help with that as well.

As it is not your expertise, you might unintentionally overlook the important factors to finding a mobile app development company in Japan. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done that for you. Leveraging their expertise, the team has made a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in Japan for 2023. considering various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Japan 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

As a top mobile app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is delivering top-notch digital solutions blending technology with business plans to deliver the most anticipated results to the business. Their team of 1000+ experts hold more than a decade long experience in iOS app development, Android app development, web app development, enterprise app development, cloud app development and many more. The proficient are skilled enough to work with the latest technologies like AR, VR, AI, ML and many more to develop and deliver the most user-friendly mobile applications for AR/VR-based mobile app development.

2. Monstarlab

Monstarlab is a digital consultancy established in 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The company has 32 centers of excellence powered by more than 1,400 strategists, experienced designers, and engineers who excel at strategy and delivery. Specializing in end-to-end enterprise-level digital solutions, the company has successfully delivered hundreds of projects, including for world-renowned corporations.

3. Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese global information and communication technology company, offering a wide range of technology products, solutions and services. They build new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams. Their Purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. The Fujitsu Group works on purpose to enhance their ability to stay in tune with global society while continuing to make agile changes and creating value.

4. CMC Global

With 1000+ IT talents, CMC Global answers all your human resources needs. Access the top IT talent profiles and save your business’s recruiting and training budgets. CMC Global offers the best value of money ratio and covers the expenses associated with attracting and retaining top-notch software engineers. It also allows you to free up your employees to focus on core business strategies.

5. ZYYX

Since 1994, ZYYX for a long time has engaged in system development and content creation as its main field of business. They provide products such as IoT platforms and mobile applications, CMS, mobile phone contents, electric book platforms, and presentation systems for sales compatible with various viewers. Aside from PC and mobile phone applications, they also endeavor into providing applications for tablets and other devices.

6. Eftax Co., Ltd.

Established in 2013, Eftax co. ltd outsource the development of web applications and Android and iOS mobile applications. They listen to the usage scene and specification requirements and propose the optimal solution. The strength of the company is that the data analysis team can take part in the application development process and provide consulting with a focus on post-release data analysis, machine learning and AI engine implementation.

7. Star

Star is a global technology company that connects strategy, design, and engineering services and helps companies to accelerate their product innovation. They support their customers at every step of the co-creation way — from ideation and concept crafting to full-stack development and putting solutions into the hands and minds of end-users. Star works for businesses in a variety of industries, including Automotive & Mobility, Health & Wellness, FinTech, and others.

8. Rain Interactive

Rain Interactive has been providing digital marketing services to Japanese and foreign companies for over 10 years. Based in Tokyo, with services ranging from digital and web marketing, web design and development, support and hosting, and consultation, Rain is the go-to Japanese web developer for agencies and private companies.

9. NTQ Solution

Founded in 2011 with 5 founders, NTQ Solution has grown to a scale of 1000+ employees, with the head office in Hanoi and 4 branches in Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong. NTQ is a reliable partner of 300+ enterprises from 20+ countries, implementing over 600 projects. NTQ Solution focuses on researching and applying the most advanced technologies, namely Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud, VR/AR, Low code, and Agile, helping customers transform digitally faster and more efficiently.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems has been providing business analytics and custom software development services since 2019. Their data platform, which is powered by strong Big Data, Data Analytics, Data Science, and Artificial Intelligence technologies, delivers precise analytical data that helps firms to empower their businesses, make better decisions, boost ROI, and achieve goals.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”