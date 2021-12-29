Hospital Bed Rentals: 6 Reasons to Consider Them

The thought of buying a new hospital bed to nurse a sick relative at home can be intimidating. For this reason, most people often cling to standard beds instead of buying a bed ideal for a patient recuperating at home.

While purchasing a new medical bed may be the best idea in some instances, some situations may warrant you to rent one. Here are six reasons you might want to consider medical bed rentals instead of purchasing one.

Reasons to Rent a Hospital Bed

Below are the top 6 reasons why Hospital bed rental may be your best option.

1. Mobility

Many standard beds are not mobile, which causes issues with patients who need to be moved frequently. You can eliminate these problems by renting a hospital bed as the equipment is designed for daily use. In some cases, they may even have wheels that allow them to be wheeled out of the room from one place to the next.

The beds have flexible features that allow you to move patients to different areas of the house or your medical facility with ease.

2. Meeting Patient Needs

With healthcare bed rentals, you can modify certain features to meet the needs of individual patients.

For example, if someone has trouble sleeping, they may need an adjustable bed that is easy to adjust the head and feet areas for the patient to feel comfortable. You can adjust a hired hospital bed to meet your patient's needs. However, such adjustments are not possible when using a standard bed at home.

3. Functional Capacity

As time goes on, machines start to lose their ability to do what they used to do. For example, if you are using an older hospital bed model, it might be difficult for someone to adjust the mattress or the height.

By renting a modern hospital bed, you stand to enjoy all the functionalities that come with the new bed. These functionalities include;

Raising and lowering of the head area

Raising and lowering of the feet area

Increasing or decreasing the bed height

Hire a modern hospital bed, and it will offer you an easy time nursing your loved one at home.

4. Cost Savings

While it can be expensive to purchase a hospital bed, renting one won't cost you as much money. Depending on the company and the type of products they offer, you can save hundreds of dollars by choosing this option over buying a brand new hospital bed.

In some cases, you can even get a sizable discount when renting for a more extended period. Besides, some health insurance providers cover equipment rental in the medical category, and hospital bed falls in this category. This means you will incur less from your pocket in hiring the bed than buying a new one.

5. Convenience

When you rent a hospital bed, the rental company will deliver it to your home or office and pick it up when necessary. This is great for individuals and medical facilities that don't have the time or resources to maintain their machines. It can be difficult finding someone to repair an old bed on short notice, but this problem won't be an issue with rental equipment.

You can easily set up the beds in different rooms when needed, which is a huge convenience for individuals and medical facilities that constantly move patients between sections of the building.

6. Special Needs Patients

People who suffer from special needs may require hospital bed rentals at one point in their lives. By having these beds available at home or in your medical facility, you will handle any special needs patients that you may receive in the future.

The beds will provide a comfortable way to meet the needs of patients and prevent them from getting hurt due to lack of bed care.

Finally, many people will find that hospital bed rentals are an excellent option for individual nursing patients at home and medical facilities. The products maintain the functionality you need for your patients. They offer other benefits like cost savings, convenience, and keeping up with new standards. Having these beds available in an emergency lets you avoid buying equipment if something happens.