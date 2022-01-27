MBA Admission 2022-24: List of Top 10 Non-IIM MBA colleges in India

Every candidate who desires to seek admission to an MBA programme dreams of pursuing it in a top-ranked management institute. Shortlists for all the IIMs are out and candidates who can't make it to the IIMs can seek admission to equally good top private management colleges in India. Many Non-IIMs are ranked at par with the IIMs and are no less than IIMs with respect to curriculum, project, assignment, internships, learning experience, and infrastructure. Getting admission in those top private MBA colleges is no more difficult and if you have missed out getting into top IIMs, now you are left with many options to choose top MBA colleges as competent as IIMs. Here, we provide you the list of those top 10 Private colleges which you may look forward to getting enrolled in and their respective admission process.

1. FMS Delhi

FMS Delhi is one of the oldest B-Schools in the country established under the aegis of the University of Delhi. The 2-year full-time residential MBA programme is the flagship management course of FMS. The top B School conducts an admission process once a year at the national level. Apart from MBA, FMS Delhi also offers MBA Executive, MBA Executive (Health Care Administration) and PhD programmes.

Every year, 25,000 + applicants apply for admission to MBA programs at FMS Delhi. Selection to the FMS MBA course is primarily based on the CAT 2021 score. FMS Delhi releases MBA Stage1 shortlist in the month of February shortlists and 10 times more candidates are shortlisted for PI shortlist against an approved intake of 287. FMS Delhi final shortlist is based on the cumulative performance of the students in the CAT Score as well as the GD & PI round.

2. ISB Hyderabad

ISB Hyderabad has been ranked 1 in India and 23 worldwide in The Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2021. The college offers a full-time 1-year residential Global MBA equivalent Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Management as its flagship program for professionals. In addition to PGP, the top-ranked B School also offers PGPpro for working Professionals, Executive PGP MAX Program and PGP MFAB ( Family Business).

The B School provides Fellow Program Management (FPM) and Executive level EFPM courses for the scholars with several Advanced Management courses in different specializations. Application forms for all the courses can be filled online from the official website of the institute. ISB Hyderabad PGP Admissions Final Deadline for cycle 3 admission is Jan 30, 2022.

3. MDI Gurgaon

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is one of the most sought after management schools and among the Top 15 MBA institutes in India. The B School offers AICTE approved two-year full-time PGDM/ PGDM-HRM and PGDM-IB programmes apart from other one year PGDM programmes and doctoral programmes. MDI PGDM course has been granted “A” Grade by the ‘NBA’ of AICTE.

A valid CAT 2021 score is the essential prerequisite for GD/PI round in MDI Gurgaon Admission Process. For MBA Admissions 2022, MDI will accept only CAT and GMAT Scores. Based on previous year trends, the expected CAT cut off for MDI is likely to be around 93-95 percentile. For Admission calls, MDI Gurgaon uses CAT score along with the Academic score. For the Final Selection Round, PI-WAT cut-offs along with work experience are considered by MDI Gurgaon

4. JBIMS Mumbai

Rated among the top benchmarked Management colleges, JBIMS continues with its Autonomous Status where a 2-year full-time residential Master in Management Studies ( MMS) Programme is the flagship course at the institute. Also, the leading institute offers a Part-Time MMS, M.Sc Finance and doctoral PhD program in Management Studies at its campus.

For Admission to its MMS and M.Sc Finance, JBIMS accepts CAT, CMAT, XAT apart from MAH CET for all India category applicants. JBIMS Mumbai Admission 2021 for its flagship 2 years flagship MMS Programme is through CAP conducted by DTE Maharashtra after the declaration of MH CET result.

5. SPJIMR Mumbai

SPJIMR is amongst the top 50 in the Financial Times (FT) 2021 Business School Rankings for a second consecutive year and continues to hold its place in a coveted list of leading global players in management education. SPJIMR’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) is a one-year full-time flagship management programme preceded by 3 months of online learning. Apart from its PGPM program, SPJIMR also offers the following courses at its campus:

For admission 2022, SPJIMR Mumbai will not accept XAT 2022 Exam Score. The selection process will be online and will be based on the candidate's profile and CAT 2021 or GMAT scores. The final selection list of SP Jain Institute of Management & Research is based on a composite score, Applicants Profile, Academic Record, Entrance Test Score, Work Experience and PI Performance. The minimum cut off for SPJIMR PGDM admissions is 85 percentile for CAT/ GMAT.

6. SIBM Pune

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune is one of the top-ranked MBA colleges of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University. The two-year full-time residential MBA is SIBM Pune's flagship programme, spread across four semesters and offering specializations in Marketing, HRM, Finance and Operations Management. Further, the institution also offers MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) along with an MBA in Leadership and Strategy(L&S).

SIBM Pune will accept the SNAP 2021 exam score for its MBA admission 2022. The Final Admission to SIBM Pune MBA program is based on scores in the Entrance Exam, Group exercise( GE), Personal interview and written ability test (PI-WAT). Owing to the Pandemic situation WAT is expected to be scrapped and PI round will be conducted online.

7. XIM Bhubaneshwar

XIM Bhubaneshwar (XIMB) is the MBA college of XIM university and is considered among the high RoI B-schools of India. The cutoffs at XIMB usually go beyond 90 percentile.

XIMB offers 2-Year full- time flagship MBA (BM) and EMBA-BM for working executives programmes for which Admission is based on CAT/ XAT/ GMAT/ X-GMT score, past academic record, WAT, GD, and PI rounds. For EMBA-BM, the institute assesses candidates based on work experience as well. XIMB also offers EPGDM along with PhD and EPhD Programs at its campus.

8. Great Lakes Chennai

Rated as a Top-ranked institute with a promising RoI, Great Lakes Chennai offers MBA equivalent full-time residential AICTE approved 1-year PGPM as well as 2 years PGDM programmes. Additionally, the B School also offers executive-level courses such as PGXPM for Mid & Senior Level working professionals, Global PGP for Family Enterprises Management and PGPM FLEX which is a Weekend management program for young working professionals.

For Great Lakes Chennai PGPM/ PGDM Admission 2022, the online registration has been extended till Feb 10, 2022. Great Lakes accepts GMAT/CAT /XAT /CMAT scores for admission to its flagship PGPM Program along with a minimum of 2 years of work experience. Candidates below 2 years of experience are considered for the PGDM program at Great Lakes campus.

9. NITIE Mumbai

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai is among the forerunners of being the oldest prestigious institutes offering two years full-time Industrial Management program. PG Diploma in Industrial Engineering (PGDIE) is the flagship course of NITIE Mumbai. Additionally, the institute offers Post Graduate Diploma in Industrial Management (PGDIM) & PG Diploma in Industrial Safety & Environmental Management (PGDISEM), PG Diploma in Industrial Safety & Environment Management (PGDSEM), PGPEX-VLFM and Fellow Program in Management (FPM) at its campus.

Every candidate will have to qualify through the CAT followed by the GD and PI to be held at NITIE Mumbai. The final merit list is declared based on various factors like CAT Score, academic score, Engineering marks, GD and PI score etc.

10. XIME Bangalore

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore is a top-ranked B School in India. The institute offers AICTE approved two years, full-time, residential PGDM programme as its prominent flagship course. The program is equivalent to an MBA degree and has an intake of 180 students for PGDM & 60 students for PGDM BA. The registration for PGDM course at XIME Bangalore is going on for which the last date of submission of the filled-in application form along with the payment of the application fee is March 31, 2022.

For admission at XIME Bangalore in the PGDM program, one must have a valid scorecard of CAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, CMAT, or GMAT. The final selection for PGDM in XIME Bangalore will be on the overall assessment of candidates in Group Discussion, Personal Interview, Academic Background, Extra-curricular, and Diversity. Apart from PGDM, XIME Bangalore also offers a PhD program for scholars approved by the University of Mysore. Selection to PhD is done based on Entrance Test conducted BY XIME followed by PI.