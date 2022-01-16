Financial Aid & Scholarships for MBA by Top IIMs in India

Acquiring an MBA degree from top 5 IIMs in India helps you gain ample management knowledge, ethics, and adequate skills to perfectly fit in the global business community. In short, an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Lucknow and Kozhikode is one of the most satisfying courses for both students as well as working professionals. However,getting admission in any of the top 5 IIMs incurs quite a high expense for many MBA aspirants.Taking high course fees into consideration, these IIMs offer scholarships for MBA studies.

If you are aspiring to join any of the top ranked IIMs in India and want to give a boost to your career, but expenses are coming as an obstacle in your way, you really need to avail of a scholarship. Hence, these IIMs are offering you the best available scholarships and other financial aids and you can take advantage of them fulfilling the eligibility required..

Why do MBA colleges offer these scholarships?

To make it easier for deserving candidates to join the program in any of the top IIMs .

To compete with other reputed Management Institutes to attract the best candidate.

If you desire to pursue an MBA program from top IIMs in India, this article may prove beneficial for you to get a glimpse of scholarships they give away to their shortlisted students.

Aditya Birla Group Scholarship

Students of institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and IIM Kozhikode are eligible for this scholarship.The top 20 students as per their entrance exam ranking at the time of admission may apply for Aditya Birla Scholarship through the Dean of the respective institutes.

This scholarship will include the tuition fee of the management programmes offered by the top IIMs. The top 20 students who are shortlisted in merit ranking at the time of enrollment can fill in the applications for this scholarship to the dean of their respective institutes.

OP Jindal Engineering and Management Scholarships (OPJEMS)

All top IIMs will participate in the OPJEMS programme for the scholarship which endeavour to provide financial aid to MBA/ PGP students.

20 students from the top IIMs will be shortlisted whereby the first-year students will be selected on the basis of the entrance exam. Second, third and fourth-year students are shortlisted from their previous academic track record.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Scholarships

Special Need Scholarship: The IIM Ahmedabad special needs scholarship will be available for PG students whose gross family income is below INR 1.5 Lacs The scholarship amount is decided based on various parameters including annual family income, ownership of assets and the number of dependents in the family.

T. Thomas Scholarship: This scholarship is offered by Hindustan Unilever Limited in collaboration with the top IIMs to a 2nd year management student based on his/ her merit..

IIM Bangalore Scholarships

IIM Bangalore Financial Aid: Shortlisted MBA students of IIM Bangalore are eligible for the financial aid provided that their family income is less than INR 6 Lacs. Other students with much financial burdens arising from sudden unexpected circumstances are also considered.

Citi Women’s Leader Award: Such scholarship scheme is given to cover the second year’s tuition expenses. The institute screens out and nominates the eligible students and then the final selection is done by the CitiGroup.

IIM Bangalore PGP Alumni First Batch (1976) Scholarship: This scholarship is designed to help differently-abled female students pursuing management courses from the institute. A differently-abled male student may be considered in case of any eligible female student being absent.The alumni scholarship awards INR 75,000, a medallion and a certificate to the eligible students of IIM Bangalore.

IIM Lucknow Scholarships

Need based IIML Scholarships: Any student having family income below INR 1.5 Lacs is eligible for such scholarship at IIM Lucknow. Eligible students are shortlisted for such scholarships on their merit basis. Need based scholarship covers the MBA tuition fee charged by the IIM Lucknow in that particular year.

Industry Sponsored Scholarships: At the end of the academic year, several industry sponsored scholarships are awarded on merit basis.The scholarship amount ranges from INR 6,000 to 1 Lac per annum. The The key benefactors include Hindustan Lever Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser, Aditya Birla, Ratan Tata, Citibank, EXIM Bank, Hughes Software Systems, Nestle India Ltd., Central Bank of India, Apeejay Trust and Bharti Foundation.

Bharti Scholarship: Bharti Enterprises offers a scholarship for needy and meritorious students whose annual family income is not above NR1.08 Lacs.

IIM Calcutta Scholarship

IIM Calcutta has strongly emerged into one of Asia's finest b-schools. Today, IIM Calcutta attracts meritorious candidates to pursue popular courses and itself offers various sponsored scholarships and awards for meritorious first and second-year students.

Sponsored Sponsorships Aditya Birla Group Scholarships, Tata Education Trust Scholarship, T. Thomas Scholarship, OP Jindal Engineering & Management Scholarship, NTPC Scholarship, National Means Cum Merit Scholarship, Scholarships for Top Class Education for students with disabilities and Top Class Education for Scheduled Tribe Students Institute scholarships India Carbon Scholarship, B.P. Poddar Scholarship, Aditya Kashyap Memorial Scholarship (for 1st rank holder), P. R. Karthik Scholarship, Aditya Kashyap Memorial Scholarship (for achieving highest CGPA in Compulsory & Elective Courses), TIL Scholarship

IIM Kozhikode Scholarship

IIM Kozhikode endeavours to emerge as a globally reckoned B-School of higher learning. Being a part of the IIM family of institutions, it has earned a worldwide reputation for academic excellence in its flagship MBA/ PGP as well as FPM, MDP and FDP programs. The top ranked IIM institute, IIM Kozhikode also offers attractive financial aid to its students to promote higher learning among them.

Indian students 1st and 2nd -year students are awarded a scholarship stipend of INR 35,000. Exemption from tuition fees on the basis of merit. International students Financial support of INR 1.2 Lacs sanctioned to every student in four year program course to fulfill expenses cost. Need-based scholarship The students with an annual gross family income of INR 1 lakh are awarded a full exemption on tuition fees. Also, the students with a gross family income up to 2 Lakh get an exemption of 75% and 25% on their tuition fees. Contingency grant Financial aid of INR 1.2 Lacs granted to every student in four years program course for meeting expenses cost.

IIM Indore Scholarship

IIM Indore is one of the best B-Schools that has been a pioneer in the field of management over the years, interfacing with the industry, government and PSUs. Apart from offering flagship courses, IIM Indore also offers financial assistance to the eligible and needy students in the form of scholarships.

Need-based scholarship The students admitted to postgraduate programmes with annual family income below INR 9 lakhs are eligible for the appropriate financial assistance after a complete evaluation by the NBFA committee. FPM scholarship The FPM scholars of IIM Indore are awarded the contingency and fellowships grant of INR 25,000 annually and INR 30,000 per month respectively.

Generally, these scholarships from the Top IIMs are offered based on merit and the candidate’s performance in entrance exams or their academic score. However, knowing about various scholarships offered by these top IIMs is not enough to finance your MBA. You have to elevate your chances of availing of any of these scholarships among thousands of applications.