KENZA OVERSEES FOR AN EMPOWERING NATION

May 16, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Kenza is one of the leading manufacturers of TMT Steels with 30+ years of rich expertise and is a fast-growing company with a strong and wide customer base. The company set a foothold amongst both wholesale and retail sectors inside and outside Kerala.

Initially, the company was named ‘BM Steels’ with its inception in 1991 as a small startup of Kenza Group, with founders Shri. P.K. Moideen Koya and Shri. Mujeeb Rahman. Since its inception, the company performed well as a supreme quality provider of strong TMT steel bars and other steel products. Kerala witnessed a premium Steel manufacturer within a short span of time since 2003, when Kenza extended its hands on the Steel manufacturing sector. Gaining the confidence of more than 50,000 contented customers makes us glad and proud.

Additionally, Kenza has expanded its reach to include other industries throughout the entire state of Kerala, from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, resulting in more job prospects. The company won over the trending advancements of the new generation by coping with advanced German technologies and providing the best quality ISI-marked Steel to our customers. Kenza has the finest state-of-the-art steel manufacturing units amongst the very few integrated steel plants in India.

Kenza now runs successfully with its Chairman Shri. P.K. Moideen Koya, Managing Director Shri. Mujeeb Rahman, Executive Directors Shri. Hafeezulla Palakkandy, Afzal Palakkandy and K.T Khalid, CEO & Executive Director Shri. Shahad Moideen.

Kerala’s own Megastar Shri. Mammootty, an idol of movie lovers and an irreplaceable legend of Malayalam Cinema, is currenly the brand ambassador of Kenza.

Kenza is very particular in ensuring the necessities and safety of our customers. The company has its own Research & Development Centre with experts for developing premium quality products on a continual research basis. Kenza always looks ahead to engage in socio-activities for society. As its part, during Corona breakout, Kenza came up with a campaign “ Stronger Together” for giving hands-on help to the needy through Kit distribution and others. The company also shook hands with “ Haritha Keralam” mission as a part of Waste Management Programme. On its way to reaching the horizons, Kenza started Creative public school, and introduced a widow pension scheme and Orphanage set up in Palakkad on behalf of Vadirahma Charitable Trust. Kenza over the years is constantly on the mission of providing temporary home projects for 24 families, ambulance services, medical camps, and others.

Kenza bagged the Best Entrepreneurship award from our Hon. Chief Minister in 2013 and the Best Performance award from Central Minister in 2017. All Kenza products are remarkably supreme, long-lasting, and well-suited for construction purposes with uncompromising quality. And that itself is Kenza’s promise to its customers and the future generation. Also, the company is planning to extend its hands in the construction industry.

CEO & Executive Director Shri. Shahad Moideen’s promise.

“Kenza is a pride brand to mark its role not only as a building material manufacturing company but also as a major player in making our nation stronger and a promising contributor in the development of the mother country. Kenza also ensures premium products to its customers by deploying advanced technologies and infrastructure.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”