Kent Eco Sanctum: Life at the High-End Of Luxury.

Kent Eco Sanctum is a premium luxury apartments in Kochi enclave that’s designed to offer exclusive features few other high-end residential properties in the industry can boast of. Here’s where architectural creativity blends with the freshness and beauty of nature and its pristine tranquility. It is indeed, a one-of-a-kind property for luxury living, designed exclusively for those discerning few whose penchant is for the lifestyle at the high-end.

Exclusivity & Privacy: Kent Eco Sanctum is designed for the ultimate in luxury living. A single-tower, 17-floor edifice, Kent Eco Sanctum carries only 68 luxury apartments of 4 BHK and 3 BHK size with just 4 apartments on each floor. Built across a huge land area of 1.05 acres, the high-rise complex stands as the only one of its kind to offer an open space ratio of up to 68.26%. As we said, here’s the best of both worlds - privacy and exclusivity with nature’s freshness and tranquility.

Prime Location: The Eco Sanctum is Kent’s ongoing project located at Edappally, Kochi, at the main junction towards Amrita Hospital. The project directly faces the 6-lane National Highway 66. Some of the other landmark places within easy reach include: * Lulu International Shopping Mall, the happening place for shopping and entertainment - 2.3 kms * Edappally Metro Station - 2.5 kms * Amrita Hospital - 1.9 kms * Marriott Hotel - 2.7 kms * Nearest City Bus Stop - 220 mtrs * Kochi International Airport - 21 kms.

Superb Amenities & Fine Fittings: Life at the Kent Eco Sanctum is truly upscale. Luxury reflects right from the grand arrival lounge to the open lounge, classy open lobby and into a widespread games lounge. The games lounge comprises a foosball table, billiards table, darts board and air hockey table. Enjoy your leisure time here. For those who prefer work-from-home (WFH), a co-working space will help you achieve a perfect work-life balance. And for sports and games, an indoor shuttle badminton court-cum-party area, an indoor multi-gym, an open gym and a yoga deck are provided. . Also, don’t miss out on the Sanctum’s ultra-luxurious swimming pool with kid’s pool along with a jacuzzi, sauna and steam bath. Got kids? Kent Eco Sanctum offers a kid’s play area with an adjoining open landscape. 24/7 safety and security is ensured via scores of CCTV monitoring systems, bio-metric entry and exit control systems. For the kitchens, a back-end centralized cooking gas system and bio bin/ dry decomposter are provided.

Living Space Par Excellence: The 4 BHK and 3 BHK apartments in Kochi at Kent Eco Sanctum boast of the finest in finishes. Every sq. ft. of living space has been meticulously created to offer a spacious living room with balcony, dining room and wash area. A powder room which ensures effortless hosting, spacious kitchens, work areas and dry balcony with washing point cater to culinary creations and organized living.All bedrooms come with attached toilets, the master bedroom toilet is provided with a steam bath, a perfect way to melt away stress after a long day.Wooden flooring in the latest new-generation style is a standard attraction in one bedroom.

In addition, in 4 BHK apartments, there is a Jacuzzi in the master bedroom toilet to provide a spa-like experience, a dedicated home theatre/ informal living room that opens onto a balcony.

To match the international class, only the best of sanitary and CP fittings are provided. are chosen, with Armani Roca or equivalent & Gessi or equivalent as the brand of choice for the master bedrooms. Nothing less.

The Kent Eco Sanctum project comprises 4 BHK that ranges from 3202 to 3231 sq.ft. & 3 BHK ranges from 2327 to 2384 sq.ft. thereby offering you the spacious luxury living experience.

Our Track-Record: In the construction and real estate development sector, Kent Builders holds more than 27 years of experience. With a customer base of over 1500 satisfied families, Kent has delivered a total of 2.8 million sq. ft. of built-up area thus far.

Expect More: At Kent Constructions, we aim to go beyond fulfilling promises and strive to exceed expectations. Our core philosophy revolves around the concept of “Expect More!” We are dedicated to creating exceptional living spaces that prioritize both your comfort and the environment. This dedication to quality is evident in our projects, which is built to withstand the test of time. We are not just builders; we are visionaries who infuse each project with innovative architectural design and strive to incorporate ample open spaces that surpass industry standards. This is what sets Kent apart – surpassing expectations and constructing exceptional homes for luxury and a connected future.

