Instantly estimate your personal loan repayments with an EMI calculator

July 20, 2023

Personal loans are a popular way to bridge the financial gap, whether it is to fund a wedding, renovate your home, or pursue further education. However, it is crucial to understand the influence that personal loans may have on your finances. This is where an EMI calculator turns into a useful online tool, enabling you to plan your debt wisely and make smart choices that best suit your financial standing.

A personal loan EMI calculator is a simple yet effective tool for calculating your EMI outflow. Your EMIs are typically calculated using some basic information, such as the loan amount you wish to borrow, a convenient tenure, and the interest rate.

Read on to know about the benefits a personal loan EMI calculator has to offer:

1. Provides precise results

Calculating your EMIs manually can be complex. There is always a possibility of making an error while calculating, which could adversely impact your monthly spending plans. One of the biggest benefits of using an EMI calculator is the accuracy of its results. An EMI calculator employs a formula that takes into account the principal, tenure, and interest rate as factors. As a result, you can be certain that the results are accurate and that you will be aware of the monthly payments before going ahead with the loan application.

2. Eliminates the need for manual calculations

Using a personal loan EMI calculator eliminates the time-consuming effort of manual computations. An EMI calculator quickly generates results with just a few inputs, saving you time and effort from manually crunching numbers. The convenience of using an EMI calculator helps you to concentrate on analysing and comparing different loan options rather than sinking in intricate calculations. You no longer need to perform manual calculations, allowing you to make decisions quickly and confidently.

3. Helps in strategic planning

You can plan your monthly payments, make a budget, and figure out how much of your income can be utilised to pay EMIs with the help of a personal loan EMI calculator. This will give you the freedom to modify your spending plan so that you have enough funds allocated towards your EMIs and can still fulfil your other financial commitments. Additionally, this option enables you to borrow only the amount that you need, thereby reducing interest payable and the overall cost of borrowing.

4. Reduces the risk

Using a personal loan EMI calculator helps you avoid costly financial mistakes. For instance, the impact of compound interest on a loan may be overlooked if EMIs are manually calculated. However, an EMI calculator accounts for the loan’s compound interest, which means the figures are precise. This makes it simpler to organise your budget and guarantees you will not be caught off guard by unexpected costs.

5. Offers flexibility

The ease of using an EMI calculator is an additional benefit. You can experiment with different loan amounts, interest rates, and tenures to determine the loan amount and the EMI as per your financial standing. Additionally, you can compare your EMIs from several lenders and financial organisations. With the help of this flexibility, you may explore multiple personal loan options online and select the one that best matches your financial situation.

A personal loan EMI calculator can assist you in setting financial priorities and making loan payments easier over time. Compare offers, and choose the one that would allow you to repay the loan conveniently.

Lenders such as Bajaj Finance Limited offer personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with the money being disbursed within 24 hours* after approval. You can also take advantage of the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI calculator which is available on the Bajaj Finserv website. By entering the desired loan amount, interest rate and tenure, you can calculate your monthly payments with ease.

Check your offer online to get started and receive funds in a stress-free manner.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’