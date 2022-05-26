Get ready for a dynamic media world with Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

India, 20th May 2022 : As the contours of the global media industry keep changing with tectonic shifts in technology, commerce and geopolitics in the 21 st Century, two things become critical for media aspirants – adaptability and competitiveness. Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC), Pune draws some of the best talents from India and abroad to its undergraduate programme. And while they provide them with specialised knowledge, practical skills, and industry networks that guide them towards successful careers, the institute’s core objective is to shape thinkers and leaders that are more than just professionals. The institute wants them to be the lifelong learners, creators, and innovators that will shape the media and communications industry of tomorrow, to be multi-talented individuals who thrive under the most challenging conditions.

A journalist who understands digital big data, a PR professional who can produce multimedia content, an advertising professional who draws insights from cultural studies and sociological research, a film director who is well up on the principles of promotion, distribution and marketing – our students are prepared to adjust themselves to any working scenario; which is why the institute has consistently been ranked among India’s best mass communication college.

SCMC Pune believes in education beyond classrooms, a lot of what their students do is hands-on and self-driven – whether it is photoshoots in the studio, covering news on the field, developing marketing and promotional campaigns, managing social media for brands, making wildlife documentaries, or volunteering with NGOs. They offer an immersive industry experience through three full-fledged internships, including one in the development sector and small work projects that our students take up across their three years at SCMC.

SCMC also offers them state of the art infrastructure, which includes screening rooms, a TV studio, a sound recording suite, a post-production suite, a photography studio, a journalism newsroom, a digital marketing lab, and an audio-visual library. Regular field trips and industry visits aim to provide students with first-hand experience and knowledge of not just media businesses, but other significant areas such as history, art, culture, nature and wildlife, science, agriculture, manufacturing and more.

Dr. Sreeram Gopalkrishnan, the Director of Symbiosis Centre for Media & Communication (SCMC), who has spent over three decades as a communications professional in the public and private sectors, and heads a team of faculty with vast industry, teaching and research experience. “In addition to what our team brings to the table, we have constant and continuous interactions with leading industry professionals and academicians of national and global repute through guest sessions, seminars, conferences and workshops. The academic research at undergraduate level is a rarity, but have been able to encourage and guide our students into actually publishing their research work.”

Our students have gone on to pursue further education in some of the best institutions in the world including IIMs, IITs and US Ivy League colleges. We also have an enviable placement record with our alumni in key roles in some of the best media organisations in India and abroad. Many of our students have made their learnings and experience the foundation for their own startups – a culture of entrepreneurship is something we strongly encourage. We are gearing up again this year to open a window of opportunities to a new batch of young people who have the talent, aptitude and passion to make a mark in the media and creative industries.

