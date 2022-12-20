December 20, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Collegedunia Connect 2.1- Gujarat Chapter is a Higher Education Summit celebrating thoughtful leaders and change-makers in the educational space. It brings together key stakeholders including policymakers, educationists, industry leaders to deliberate upon strategies and share best practices for developing the 21st-century education system. The theme for CD Connect 2.1 is the vision for Higher Education in Gujarat @2047. It will involve discussion around Leveraging Education Industry, Innovations, Resilience in Education System, Future Skills, and Inclusivity. It will be held on 23rd December, 2022, at ITC Narmada, Ahmedabad.

The event will have some productive discussions revolving around the state’s education system in 2047, when India turns 100 as an independent nation. The key features of the Summit are Panel Sessions and Keynote Address. Various Policymakers, Government Officials, EdTech Companies, Academicians and Scholars, Investors, Edufintech Companies, Central & State Universities, Corporate & Industry Representatives, Private Universities will attend this one-day event. The Panel Discussion will revolve around encouraging Start Up and Innovation at Higher Education and Plugging the Brain Drain. In recent years, startup and Innovation have been receiving increased attention in many parts of the world. Through innovation and scalable technology, startups can generate impactful solutions, and thereby act as vehicles for socio-economic development and transformation. However, still there are many challenges that act as a hindrance in realising the true potential of startup and Innovation. With the Gujarat Chapter, the summit will have productive discussions around Encouraging Start Up and Innovation at Higher education. To know more, register at https://collegeduniaconnect.com/

Collegedunia Connect is an initiative to provide a platform for holistic discussions regarding goals for the Educational sector in the next decade. It aims to align with the Government of India’s Vision “ Imagining Education in India @100 Years” and have productive discussions around the education sector as the country gets ready for its grand 100th year of independence. The vision is to create a road map for each sector of society. In the case of higher education, some key issues that have been identified for brainstorming and ideation include Future Education, Future Skills, Gender Equality, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Employment Issues, etc.

An action plan is to be prepared after brainstorming with the various stakeholders which inter-alia includes Research Institutions, Universities, domain experts etc. Universal high-quality education is the best way forward for developing and maximizing our country’s rich talents and resources. India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decade, and our ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities will determine our country’s future.

Collegedunia.com, founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, has played a proactive role in the Education sector for the last 8 years. Collegedunia is a one-stop destination for students, parents and education industry players seeking information related to the higher education sector in both India and abroad. The portal currently has more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews, making it India’s largest student review platform.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”