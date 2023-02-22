Best Mattress Brands in India 2023 (Updated)

February 22, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Duroflex Back Magic

Trusted by doctors and designed to provide unparalleled support and comfort for a restful night’s sleep, this mattress with advanced 5 Zone Orthopaedic Technology adapts to your unique body shape, providing personalised support and ensuring optimum spinal alignment.

Best Budget - Wakefit Mattress

Experience undisturbed deep sleep with this mattress’s motion separation feature, ensuring that any movement on one side of the mattress won’t be felt on the other. Hypoallergenic and bed bug-resistant materials are perfect for those with sensitive skin and allergies.

Best Memory Foam - Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

Customised to your every movement, this mattress by Sleepyhead intelligently adapts to your body posture to provide full-body support throughout the night. The memory foam snuggly cradles you and absorbs any motion on the mattress for a night of undisturbed sleep.

Best for Back Pain - The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro

This SmartGRID mattress by the Sleep Company intelligently adapts to your body shape for unparalleled comfort. This AIHA-certified orthopaedic mattress has been scientifically approved and recommended by experts, doctors, and scientists for back pain relief.

Best Mattress Brands in India

1. DUROFLEX- Duroflex Back Magic - Check Amazon Offer

The sophisticated 5 Zone Orthopaedic Technology in this mattress is recommended by doctors and created to offer unmatched support and comfort for a pleasant night’s sleep. It adapts to your body shape to provide specialised support and ensure optimal spinal alignment.

Dimensions- 2.13 x 1.83 x 0.15 Metres

What do we like?

It helps improve body posture

Great for back pain

Adequate thickness and firmness

What do we not like?

Customer care could be more proactive

Durability is not the best

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.3 out of 5 for excellent back support and being a value-for-money purchase.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of great overall customer satisfaction and product quality.

2. WAKEFIT- Wakefit Mattress - Check Amazon Offer

Made with high-quality memory foam and 7 pressure zone foam, this mattress by one of the best mattress brands in India provides the perfect medium-firm support for a good night’s sleep. It also has a breathable premium fabric cover and a removable outer cover.

Dimensions- 198.1 x 152.4 x 20.3 Centimetres

What do we like?

A targeted spinal alignment system ensures you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated

Great warranty

What do we not like?

Not great for back pain as it can sag after a considerable duration of time

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.5 out of 5 as it provides high comfort and unmatched sleep quality.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it maintains high quality and is reasonably priced even after years of use.

3. SLEEPYHEAD- Sleepyhead Original - BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress by Sleepyhead is tailored to your every movement and intelligently adjusts to your body posture to deliver full-body support throughout the night. For uninterrupted sleep, the memory foam gently cradles you and absorbs any movement on the mattress.

Dimensions- 198.1 x 182.9 x 20.3 Centimetres

What do we like?

This mattress offers a velvety feel and ideal airflow for a restful night’s sleep

Made of superior quality knitted fabric

What do we not like?

Very soft and spongy, which does not make it an ideal choice for older adults and people with back pain

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.4 out of 5 because of its high comfort level, making it a popular choice for kids’ beds and younger adults.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because its users are impressed with its features and durability.

4. THE SLEEP COMPANY- The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro

With 2500+ air channels, it provides easy airflow for a cooler and more comfortable sleep all night long. It features a 5 Zone Orthopedic base layer and offers advanced orthopaedic support to ease back pain and spinal stress.

Dimensions- 198.1 x 182.9 x 20.3 Centimetres

What do we like?

Best option in the market for back pain relief with spinal cord support

Durable with a great warranty

What do we not like?

Extremely high price, which limits its user base.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product is rated 4.7 out of 5 by customers for easing their back pain and sticking to the promises made by the brand at the time of purchase.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it has one of the market’s highest overall customer satisfaction rates.

5. SLEEPYCAT- SleepyCat Original Ortho 3-Layered Mattress

SleepyCat’s premium medium-firm Ortho mattress offers the ideal blend of support and comfort. It’s made with premium open-cell memory foam with a high-density base, making it perfect for all sleep positions and reducing back strain.

Dimensions- 198.1 x 182.9 x 15.2 Centimetres

What do we like?

Bird Eye Knitted side walls provide durability.

The plush Bamboo Fiber Fabric gives a soft touch with antibacterial and moisture-wicking characteristics.

What do we not like?

It could have been firmer for extra back-pain relief.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.5 out of 5 for its excellent construction quality, providing comfort for good sleep.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it’s well-liked and highly rated by its wide customer base.

6. LIVPURE- Livpure Smart Duos Reversible HR Foam Mattress

This premium mattress is manufactured with Dow ComfortScienceTM USA Technology and a patented EGAPA Clean Tech Filter. The 3D SLEEPTECH Computerised CNC 3D ZONES provide customised support and pressure relief for your back.

Dimensions- 182.9 x 182.9 x 20.3 Centimetres

What do we like?

Easy to manage and maintain with removable zipper covers

Reasonable price

What do we not like?

Customer care could be more proactive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.5 out of 5 for its long-lasting comfort-providing features.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its top-notch quality and durability.

7. WAKE-UP- Wake-Up Pocket Spring Mattress

This mattress’s individually nested springs distribute body weight evenly and provide longer life, while the medium-soft mattress ensures excellent support, and the pocket spring construction allows adequate air circulation.

Dimensions- 190.5 x 182.9 x 25.4 Centimetres

What do we like?

Great air circulation helps release the heat out of the mattress for extra comfort.

What do we not like?

Not preferable for people with back pain and cervical problems

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.4 out of 5 for its aesthetic appeal, high comfort and breathability.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it’s highly rated and recommended by customers.

8. CENTUARY- Centuary Mattresses Sleepables

The pocket spring mattress ensures zero motion transfer, providing an undisturbed sleep experience. Featuring advanced spring technology with active edge support and a plush PU foam comfort layer and quilt, it moulds itself to the body shape to eliminate pressure points.

Dimensions- 182.9 x 182.9 x 15.2 Centimetres

What do we like?

Special antimicrobial foam shield for added protection, maintaining its hygienic even after prolonged use.

What do we not like?

Not suitable for posture maintenance and back pain

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.1 out of 5 for its superior airflow for enhanced breathability, making it durable and hygienic over the years.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its reliability and the value for money it provides the users.

9. SPRINGTEK- Springtek Dreamer Bonnel Spring Mattress

This mattress offers excellent support and durability since it is made of heavy-gauge tempered steel. The anti-microbial quilted fabric and foam encasement offer support even on the edges, while the memory foam comfort layer delivers medium firm comfort.

Dimensions- 2.13 x 1.83 x 0.2 Metres

What do we like?

Promotes a relaxing sleep environment and freshness in the morning with its high-density transition foam

What do we not like?

Customer care needs to be more proactive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 4.4 out of 5 for its high-quality material use and ideal firmness.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it is highly rated and appreciated by its users.

10. RESTOLEX- Restolex Greensleep Natural Orthopedic Coir Mattress

Made from premium rubberised coir, high-density foam, and bonded foam, this mattress provides medium to firm body support with an ergonomic design. The plush, flexible coir cushions body weight with natural latex covering supported by the surface-hugging base and high-GSM fabric.

Dimensions- 183 x 122 x 12 Centimetres

What do we like?

3D-designed fabric and hybrid supportive foam for ultimate body support

What do we not like?

The firmness can be increased for improved spinal cord support.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers rated this product 5 out of 5 for its ergonomic design and high-comfort fabric.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its high overall customer satisfaction and excellent product quality.

How do we rate and pick the best Mattress Brands?

Mattress type: There are several types of mattresses available in the market, such as memory foam, latex, innerspring, hybrid, and airbeds. We shortlist the top 10 mattress brands in India that complement your sleeping habits because each type has specific characteristics and advantages. Firmness: Mattresses are available in various levels, from extra-firm to gentle. Depending on different body types, sleeping postures, and any particular health conditions one may have, people will have a personal preference for firmness. Specifications and materials used: A mattress’s materials and specifications are key factors in determining its overall quality and comfort. Premium materials such as pocketed coils, natural latex, and high-density foams can provide more support and comfort. Product quality and durability: A high-quality mattress should withstand years of use. We look for companies with high-quality, durable materials and substantial warranties. Overall customer experience: Finally, while selecting a mattress brand, we take the overall customer experience into account, including delivery, post-sales service, and customer service.

Things to consider before buying a Mattress

Your sleeping preferences: Your preferred sleeping position, body weight, preferred sleeping position, and any health complications can all impact the mattress type you should pick. If you prefer to sleep on your side, a softer mattress that cushions pressure points might be your preference. Mattress type: There are several mattresses, including memory foam, innerspring, latex, hybrid, and airbeds. Each variety has particular advantages and features, so it’s important to pick one that fits your preferences for sleeping. Firmness: Mattresses are available in various firmnesses, from extra-firm to soft. You may prefer firmness depending on your body type, sleeping posture, and health concerns. Price: The cost of mattresses can vary, with some high-end models going for several thousand dollars. Establishing a budget and choosing a mattress that fits within it is critical to establish a budget while still providing the comfort and support you need. Warranty and return policy: Seek out brands with adequate warranties and reasonable return policies. If the mattress is not a good fit, you can return it with security if you do this.

Different mattress types and materials

Mattresses with innerspring: These mattresses have steel coils that offer support and bounce. They come in various firmness levels and are typically less expensive than other mattresses. Memory Foam Mattresses: Made of high-density foam, memory foam mattresses adjust to the curve of your body and relieve pressure points. Those with back discomfort and side sleepers frequently favour them. Latex mattresses have a responsive and supportive sensation since they are constructed from natural or synthetic latex foam. They are renowned for being strong and environmentally friendly. Hybrid Mattresses: For a supportive and comfortable feel, hybrid mattresses mix innerspring coils with a layer of foam or latex. They can provide the bounce of an innerspring mattress and the pressure relief of a foam or latex mattress. Pillow-Top Mattresses: For enhanced comfort, pillow-top mattresses include an additional layer of padding on top of the mattress. They are frequently used in luxurious hotel mattresses and can give a feeling of plushness.

Tips on how to take care of a Mattress to increase its life

Use a mattress protector: Over time, spills, stains, and allergens can damage your mattress. A mattress protector can help prevent this from happening. Rotate the mattress: The mattress should be rotated regularly to ensure even wear and to prevent sagging. Keep the mattress clean: Maintain the cleanliness of the mattress by routinely vacuuming it to get rid of dust and debris. Clean up any spills or stains immediately with little water and a light detergent. Please don’t jump on the mattress: Avoid jumping on it because doing so could cause it to sag and lose shape. Use a sturdy bed frame: A sturdy bed frame can assist in appropriately dispersing the mattress’ weight and preventing drooping. Refrain from sitting on the edge of the mattress: Avoid this because doing so frequently might make it sag and lose its shape.

Memory Foam vs Latex Mattress

Latex mattresses are more responsive and have a bouncy feel, and the memory foam conforms to the curve of your body, eliminating pressure points and motion transfer. Latex mattresses tend to be firmer, while memory foam mattresses offer a more comprehensive range of firmness levels. Latex mattresses are more expensive and durable, while memory foam mattresses typically retain more heat.

Frequently asked questions

1. Which mattress material is best?

The best mattress material for you depends on your sleeping preferences and needs. Memory foam is ideal for a conforming feel, latex for a supportive and bouncy feel, and innerspring for a more traditional feel.

2. What is the best-selling Mattress brand in India?

The best-selling mattress brand in India can vary depending on the year and the specific market. However, some of the best mattress brands in India include Wakefit, Sleepyhead, Duroflex, and Sleep company.

3. How much should a good mattress cost?

The cost of a good mattress can vary widely depending on the brand, materials used, and features included. You can generally expect to pay anywhere from a few thousand rupees to tens of thousands of rupees for the top 10 mattress brands in India.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a good mattress can significantly impact the quality of your sleep and overall health. Following this guide to the best mattress brands in India, you can make an informed decision and choose a mattress that will help you achieve a restful and rejuvenating sleep every night.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”