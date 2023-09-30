A Data-driven approach to Sustainability: Manav Rachna redefines Research

September 30, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

In the pursuit of academic excellence, fostering innovation, and creating a conducive environment for cutting-edge research, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions stand as a beacon of knowledge and transformation. Its commitment to touching and transforming lives through academically sound and intellectually inspiring environments has led to the establishment of a thriving research ecosystem that spans diverse disciplines and promotes innovative thinking.

The University’s Research and Innovation Ecosystem allows young minds to thrive in an academic setting.State-of-the-art labs and centers of excellence established in association with industry leaders, at the institution, cutting-edge research and development provide students with a mindset that fosters a sense of exploration beyond horizons. Students can apply their theoretical knowledge and gain practical experience with hands-on participation.

Understanding that breakthroughs often emerge at the intersection of various fields, Manav Rachna actively promotes interdisciplinary research initiatives that encourage scholars and researchers to come together and address complex real-world challenges.

MRIIRS launched an incentive scheme for faculty members in 2016, recognizing the importance of quality research publications. This constant mentoring has resulted in an impressive 819 research papers indexed in SCOPUS, and 200 in other databases over the last five years, with an overall Scopus h-index of 35.

Manav Rachna’s commitment to research and innovation has yielded remarkable achievements and recognition. A rising h-index of 35, over 611 research publications in renowned databases, 8500+ patents granted/published/filed, and 897 Ph.D. scholars actively pursuing their degrees attest to the institutions’ excellence in research. Smart India Hackathon victories and a 4-star rating for MRU’s Institution’s Innovation Council by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, further solidify their standing in the academic community.

Cultivating Pioneers - Nurturing Innovation

In the hallowed halls of MRIIRS and MRU, innovation is not just a buzzword; it is a way of life. Embracing a holistic approach to research and development, these institutions have crafted a Research Innovation and Incubation Policy, designed to elevate research endeavors across disciplines. Bolstered by state-of-the-art infrastructure and resolute support, students and faculty alike embark on transformative journeys of discovery. The resulting sponsored research and extramural grants totaling Rs. 14 Crores 14 Lakhs exemplify the institutions’ resolute commitment to excellence.

The entrepreneurial spirit is also nurtured within the campus, encouraging students to transcend the boundaries of conventional education. The Manav Rachna NewGen IEDC, a beacon of entrepreneurial brilliance, has supported 85 startups to incubate their business ideas, among them 50 could showcase their prototypes, 12 patents being filed, 22 could able to venture out and among them, 12 startups successfully commercialize their business enterprises, triumphantly securing numerous awards on the national and international stage. Armed with mentorship and guidance from industry stalwarts, student-driven start-ups have blossomed into flourishing ventures, employing over 100 individuals and making waves in the business world. The entrepreneurial ecosystem is further bolstered by the Manav Rachna Business Incubator (MRBI), a nurturing haven for knowledge-based and technology-driven start-ups, where brilliant minds converge to transform ideas into tangible realities. Guided by mentors and equipped with cutting-edge resources, students find their wings to soar beyond limits.

Illuminating Minds - Impacting Society

Beyond academic endeavors, Manav Rachna radiates a profound sense of social responsibility, driving positive change in the surrounding community. A stalwart advocate for environmental consciousness and sustainability, the institutions champion initiatives such as water conservation, plantation drives, and health awareness campaigns. A testament to their unwavering commitment, they have played pivotal roles in addressing critical issues such as drug de-addiction, girl child education, and deadly disease awareness. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Manav Rachna stood shoulder to shoulder with the District Administration, conducting 130 extension and outreach activities to protect valuable lives and safeguard families. Their impact resonates far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on the lives they touch.

Manav Rachna is at the forefront of research in various thrust areas, ranging from AI/ML and Big Data Analytics to Renewable Energy and Healthcare. Faculty members and students actively engage in pioneering research projects, addressing societal and industrial challenges with innovative solutions. Noteworthy collaborations with international organizations, such as the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea, have further propelled their research endeavors.

Its research ecosystem thrives on partnerships and collaborations, fostering a tapestry of knowledge and innovation. With more than 86 International MoUs and collaborative activities with various institutions, research establishments, and industries, the institutions create synergies that transcend disciplinary boundaries. Centers of Excellence, powered by collaborations with industry leaders, have emerged as crucibles of hands-on experience and industry relevance. Together, these partnerships empower students and faculty to navigate the complex landscape of research and innovation, ensuring their endeavors delivers real-world impact.

In the harmonious symphony of research and innovation, Manav Rachna radiates like guiding lights for academic excellence and transformative vision. Through a nurturing research ecosystem that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, these institutions illuminate the path for aspiring pioneers. Their firm dedication to creating a better world resonates through impactful initiatives that touch lives, safeguard communities, and leave an indelible mark on society. As they continue to unite minds, collaborate for success, and enlighten the realms of knowledge, Manav Rachna stand poised to shape a brighter future for generations to come, forever inspiring minds to reach new heights of brilliance and compassion.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”