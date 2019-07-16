The Savarna point of view

Though famous during its time, R. Banerji’s alarmingly political cartoon titled ‘Road to Reno’ has faded from collective memory. The artwork — which appeared in the Pioneer on 15 December, 1949 references the Hollywood comedy of the same name — depicts Indian women divorcing multiple partners. Banerji’s cartoon was one of many that reflected the the feelings of the press about the Hindu Code Bill when it was presented in the Parliament. “[Through the years], academics has ignored Babasaheb [Ambedkar]’s value to the nation.” says scholar, Unnamati Syam Sundar, who goes simply by Syam.

In a bid to throw light on the father of the Indian Constitution’s contribution to our society, Syam recently released No Laughing Matter: The Ambedkar Cartoons 1932-1956. The book — published by S. Anand’s Navayana, an independent anti-caste publishing house in New Delhi — features the consistent lampooning Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (Babasaheb Ambedkar) was subjected to in Indian newspapers for over two decades. These cartoons, by prolific personalities like Shankar, Enver Ahmed and R.K. Laxman, were unjust to Ambedkar’s work. “[Ambedkar has] been written out of history,” says Anand emphasising that Ambedkar was an integral part of shaping our society. “He oversaw the constitution, he gave rights to [women and Dalits]. There was also the right to divorce even though everyone was panicking,” he said adding that there was strong opposition from political leaders against the right to divorce in the 1950s.

The catalyst for the painstaking curation of cartoons was the 2012 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbook controversy. Mass protests had broken out that year when a textbook had featured an old cartoon that was derogatory towards Ambedkar. Syam then began a hunt for similar cartoons across the country’s archives and libraries. Around the time, Syam and Anand got acquainted when the latter followed the author’s cartoons on Facebook. “Each of us had our little groups and we saw [Syam’s] rather wonderful cartoons with an Ambedkarite spirit,” Anand recalled.

Most of the 122 cartoons featured in No Laughing Matter depict Ambedkar with Savarnas, when he did some business with upper-castes. Both Anand and Syam agree the artworks are not funny and are in fact misogynistic. “You can see them showing executive [male] members wearing sarees in some cartoons,” says Syam. Today, as Anand acknowledged this kind of representation would simply be unacceptable. “You cannot get away with this stuff. Back then, newsrooms were basically boys’ clubs where you could say anything. There were no women!” Anand exclaims.

The reception to No Laughing Matter has been heartening. Syam’s excited to continue on this path. For his next project, the author will focus on the positive documentation of Ambedkar in history. He also plans to write about Ambedkar’s visit to Andhra Pradesh in 1944 which has not been chronicled in any newspapers. His publisher is more than pleased. “He’s gone completely mad now,” smiles Anand. “Earlier, I thought [Navayana] was the only ones who used to write about Ambedkar.”

No Laughing Matter : The Ambedkar Cartoons, 1932–1956, Navayana is priced at ₹599 on amazon.in