GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ruskin Bond awarded Sahitya Akademi Fellowship

The prominent author receives the organisation’s highest literary honour; Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kashik presents the honour to the writer in Mussoorie owing to the author’s ill health

Published - May 11, 2024 10:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of author Ruskin Bond.

A file photo of author Ruskin Bond. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Eminent author Ruskin Bond has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest honour given by the literary organisation.

Due to his ill health, the honour was given to him by Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik and Sahitya Akademi secretary K. Sreenivasarao, at his Mussoorie home, an official release said.

Mr. Bond’s son was also present on the occasion.

Born on May 19, 1934 in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Bond has been active in the world of writing for more than 50 years and has written in various genres of literature.

His early works of fiction include short-story collections and novels as well as some autobiographical works. Later, he also wrote non-fiction, romance and children’s books. His favourite genres are essays and stories.

His notable works include Vagrants in the Valley, Once Upon a Monsoon Time, Angry River, Strangers in the Night,All Roads Lead to Ganga, Tales of Fosterganj, Leopard on the Mountain and Too Much Trouble.

The 1978 Hindi film Junoon is based on Ruskin’s historical novel A Flight of Pigeons (Indian Rebellion of 1857).

Adaptations of his stories were aired on Doordarshan as the TV serial Ek Tha Rusty and several of his stories The Night Train at Deoli, Time Stops at Shamli and Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra (Sahitya Akademi Award 1992)were included in the school curriculum in India. In 2005, his popular children’s novel The Blue Umbrella was made into a film.

Mr. Bond did a small role in the 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, which is based on his story Susanna’s Seven Husbands.

He has been honoured with Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2019, and the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar in 2012.

Related Topics

award and prize / books and literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.