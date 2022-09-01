Translation Books

The writer’s voice: Review of Tamil author Imayam’s short story collection ‘If There is a God’

The lament of Arokkyam: 25 years of Imayam’s ‘Koveru Kazhuthaigal’

Imayam dismisses caste labels. He once said, “As an Adi Dravidar or the indigenous person of this land, call me a Tamil writer and not a Dalit writer.” A prominent figure in the Dravidian and Marxist literary circles, Imayam is emphatic that he does not write for “amusement” but to document for future generations the society he lives in.

Since 1984, when his work was first published, V. Annamalai has called himself Imayam, and tirelessly chronicled the lives and society of the marginalised. This has rightfully earned him literary honours and encomiums for his novels, short stories and novellas (14 and counting).

If There is a God
Imayam, trs Prabha Sridevan
Ratna Books
₹499

His latest,  If There is a God,  is an ideal volume to introduce readers to Imayam’s world. Translated to English by the accomplished Prabha Sridevan, the collection of 10 short stories mirrors the world and people that Imayam talks about. These are predominantly headlined by women characters — who are broken, fallen, embittered, hopeful, clever, warm, and always holding themselves up despite the circumstances. Imayam’s style eschews description for disarming candour, a steely-eyed gaze, and sharp storytelling. Sridevan’s translation organically brings out the nuances of dialects and colloquialisms in conversations and dialogues.

Vasantha’s lament ‘If There is a God’  is a wretched cry when her little boy dies in an accident after being sexually abused, and the criminal is protected by an apathetic system and gruelling poverty. In ‘The Maniyakarar House’, Valliammai too asks, “Does a woman in this world have a home that belongs to her?” and decides at last to take matters into her own hands claiming real estate windfall. In ‘The Dubai Man’s Wife’, Padmavati is racked by guilt over her sexual lapse, while ‘Over in a Moment’ is about middle-aged Kamatchi’s unmet desire. ‘Santha’ tells the story of a poor woman who upholds her dignity by resisting the temptations of an affair — all these tales are way too real and soul-searing.

“The purpose of my writing is to represent men and women, family and community in the context of their beliefs and values and not judge them,” Imayam has said. It’s easy to appreciate that statement in the context of this book whose evocative stories reflect the writer’s powerful voice.

The Gurgaon-based journalist is also the author of Temple Tales  and translator of Hungry Humans .


