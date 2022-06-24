Sudha G. Tilak talks about translating Karichan Kunju’s Pasitha Manidam, which is said to be the first Tamil novel with openly gay characters

Karichan Kunju, a writer of many short stories, novellas and plays, and an underrated but important Tamil literary figure, wrote his only novel Pasitha Manidam in 1978. Its English version titled Hungry Humans, translated by journalist Sudha G. Tilak, does what is expected of every good translation — it releases the book to a larger and newer critical reception. Kamal Haasan describes the book as the “pioneering novel that started transgressive fiction in Tamil literature” in the advance praise for the book. Set in Kumbakonam, it is also a commentary on the decline of the Brahminical community in a changing world.

The hero, Ganesan, is a leper. After his father, a wandering minstrel who had taken to stealing in the last desperate days of his life, dies, an orphaned Ganesan inherits both poverty and the traditional wisdom of the body-soul duality. The town and the characters are mere specifics here. The story is about the conundrum called the human being.

Tilak talks about Kunju, his unflattering realism, and the challenges of translation in this interview. Edited excerpts:

The selling point of this book is that it features gay characters for the first time in Tamil fiction. And yet homosexuality is a small part of the novel and is represented more as an exploitative perversion. Can you comment?

Tamil critics did not call homosexuality Pasitha Manidam’s ‘selling point’ but noted that openly gay characters are introduced here for the first time in modern Tamil literature. The novel is peopled with trans men, autistic adults and children, reckless, ambitious men — probably familiar characters from other novels. However, gay characters like Singam Rauth stand out because readers had not read about homosexual characters in novels of that time.

Cover of ‘Hungry Humans’

Rauth and his ilk are compelled to lead double lives, furtively seeking underage partners outside their socially-acceptable heterosexual unions, while Ganesan’s one-time neighbour Kitta can be blatantly sexually exploitative as a cis male.

Kunju shows Ganesan being seduced by Rauth’s cushy life to become his partner. It is disturbing because the decision is influenced by Ganesan’s poverty.

Almost all the key women characters are shown as having an “enormous appetite for sex”. What do you think?

Many of them are independent working women who seek marriage or initiate sexual relations on their own. The novel also shows women in traditional domestic roles who are sexually uninhibited or cuckolding their husbands. Teen girls or middle-aged women are not apologetic about their sexual wants. The women want sex to fulfil their desires, while a heterosexual man like Kitta uses it as a method to control and exert power.

Is this book about Brahminical hypocrisy, as Mani Shankar Aiyar points out in the advance praise?

You could read it as a critique of a community and also as a novel about human struggles — social, sexual and economic. Kunju shows that some Brahmin characters are capable of deep acts of kindness. Ganesan’s adoptive father is nameless and simply called a teacher. Perhaps Kunju wants to show that compassion is beyond names and caste placeholders.

The temple town of Kumbakonam and its Brahmins were once deemed as vanguards of Thanjavur culture and social entitlement in Tamil Nadu. Kunju was familiar with both and he directed his unflattering gaze at human duplicity and Brahminical pride from within and without.

Philip Roth wrote about Newark and his Jewish family as he knew both intimately. His works were about his self-loathing over the sexual frailties and hypocrisies of Jews and the irony inherent in their sense of self-importance. All humans pretend. Many authors call out the pretence with greater clarity when writing about one of their own.

Are there biographical overtones in the novel?

Yes, Kunju lost his father as a boy and his young, widowed mother struggled to bring him up. I have also read that he spent some time as a boy in the chatrams or caravans for the homeless in and around Kumbakonam. Despite being a prolific writer and translator he never saw big money. But he was a socialist and strove hard to educate his daughters on his meagre earnings.

In showing Ganesan become an ascetic, what, according to you, is the message of the novel?

I would sum it up as Advaita Vedanta philosophy, especially the last conversation between Ganesan and Kitta. Salvation or liberation is attained when the human self realises that pain and pleasure on earth are transitory. No one ever reached sainthood without swimming through sinful currents, did they? I felt relieved that there was no glaring message in this novel.

What were your choices as a translator with lines like “We have enough for a vegetable side” or “I ran into ruin by being married off to a person who’s neither here nor there”?

Tough choices! And I had many more. I told myself to make it easy for the reader who is comfortable with English but also familiar with Indian bhasha cadences.

Did your interpretation of the novel interfere with your translation?

I started out as a critical reader of Pasitha Manidam. But as a translator, my job was to be as true as I could be to the text and not judge it through the moral lens of the 21st century or the eyes of a critic.

The interviewer, a Sahitya Akademi translation award winner, is associated with Christ University, Bengaluru.