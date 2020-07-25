Harry, Meghan distance themselves from upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' on time in royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have distanced themselves from an upcoming book on their time in the royal family, saying they were not interviewed for the biography and did not make any contributions to it.

The book, entitled Finding Freedom, is due to be published in August and is expected to shed light on the couple's frustrations with the palace and press, local media reported on Saturday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

“This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting”, the statement added.

The book, authored by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, is expected to detail how the couple felt the royal institution had failed to support them, according to The Telegraph newspaper.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exit St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, on Saturday. Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Priyanka Chopra arrives at the wedding. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ride in an Ascot Landau carriage at Windsor Castle after their wedding. Sir Elton John and James Blunt at the wedding. Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal family wave after the wedding. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the wedding ceremony. A man grabs a cappuccino with a picture of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on top at a coffee shop in Windsor. Princess Charlotte (L) waves to the public, alongside her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after attending the wedding ceremony. The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage along the Long Walk, after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Suhani Jalota, founder of Myna Mahila Foundation along with her colleagues Deborah Das, Archana Ambre and Imogen Mansfield arrive for the Royal wedding. The women's empowerment charity, which produces and distributes low-cost sanitary napkins to women in Mumbai's slums, is the only non-UK organisation hand-picked by the Royal couple as beneficiaries of donations in lieu of wedding gifts. David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. A member of staff holds goodie bags ahead of the wedding. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland.

The Times newspaper cited extracts from the book suggesting infighting among family members, with Mr. Harry believing Ms. Meghan was not liked by some of his relatives and others feeling that the popularity of the couple had to be “reined in”.

The newspaper said Ms. Meghan described tabloid criticism as ”death by a thousand cuts”.

According to The Telegraph, the book presents Mr. Harry and Ms. Meghan as disruptive forces with the ability to modernise the monarchy, only for them to be discouraged by the “grey suits” and hostile media coverage of their private life.

The couple and their 14-month-old son, Archie, now live in Los Angeles after they stepped down from their royal roles in March to forge new careers. In January, they announced plans to lead a more independent life and to finance it themselves.

Mr. Harry and Ms. Meghan, a former actor, married in May 2018 in a wedding which was heralded at the time as infusing a blast of Hollywood glamour and modernity into the monarchy, and made them one of the world's biggest celebrity couples.