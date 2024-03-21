GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Chinua Achebe
Premium

Nigerian author Chinua Achebe passed away on March 21, 2013. Here is a quiz in honour of the landmark novelist and poet who helped define revolutionary change in his country

March 21, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Chinua Achebe
Chinua Achebe.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Speaking about the writer, a former President once said, “There was a writer named Chinua Achebe…in whose company the prison walls fell down.” Identify the leader. 
Answer : Nelson Mandela
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / World literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.