Daily Quiz | On Chinua Achebe

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | Speaking about the writer, a former President once said, “There was a writer named Chinua Achebe…in whose company the prison walls fell down.” Identify the leader. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Nelson Mandela SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The writer rejected an national honour conferred by the Nigerian government twice, in 2004 and again in 2011. Name the award. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | The title of Achebe’s popular book was taken from a widely quoted line of a poem - “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold”. Who is the poet and identify the poem. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : William Butler Yeats and The Second Coming SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Achebe served as an editor for Heinmann’s African writer series. One of the key books published by the author as part of the series was Weep not, child. Who was the writer of the book? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o SHOW ANSWER