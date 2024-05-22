Daily Quiz | On Arthur Conan Doyle

1 / 5 | Conan Doyle created Sherlock Holmes in 1887, for the first time. Considered a milestone in the field of crime fiction, which was the first book that the author wrote featuring the detective? Answer : A Study in Scarlet

2 / 5 | Apart from writing, what did Conan Doyle study, before writing fiction mystery novels? Answer : Medicine

3 / 5 | Who has been considered as the inspiration for the creation of the character of Sherlock Holmes? How was he related to Conan Doyle? Answer : Doyle's former university teacher Joseph Bell

4 / 5 | This fictional character appears in a series of fantasy and science fiction stories by Conan Doyle. A doctor by profession, he is described as a pretentious and self-righteous scientific jack-of-all-trades. Who is the character? Answer : Professor Challenger