Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature

Sindhu Nagaraj October 07, 2022 12:47 IST

Sindhu Nagaraj October 07, 2022 12:47 IST

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6, 2022. Here is a quiz on some of the famous Nobel laureates in literature from across the world

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6, 2022. Here is a quiz on some of the famous Nobel laureates in literature from across the world

Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6, 2022. Here is a quiz on some of the famous Nobel laureates in literature from across the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature 1/7 1. He was an English novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist, and is known for his books for children. He is the youngest recipient to date to have received the prize, at 41. Name the winner. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Rudyard Kipling I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. He was one of the key figures in the philosophy of existentialism and is one of the two people who declined the prize. Identify the winner. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Jean-Paul Sartre I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This book chronicles the decline of a wealthy German merchant family over the course of four generations. This was the author’s first novel, and the work that eventually led to a Nobel Prize. Name the book and the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Buddenbrooks, Thomas Mann I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Swedish Academy’s decision to award Sully Prudhomme the first Nobel Prize in Literature was heavily criticised at the time and remains one of the most criticised prize decisions in the history of the Nobel Prize in literature. Many believed this author should have been awarded the first Nobel Prize in literature instead. Name the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Leo Tolstoy I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. The author was the oldest person ever to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, at 88. Name the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Doris Lessing I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. The 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Toni Morrison. Morrison became the second American woman to win the prize since Pearl S. Buck in 1938. What is the other ceiling the author broke upon winning the Prize? SHOW ANSWER Answer : She became the first black woman of any nationality to win the Prize I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Some of this author’s works are set in the fictional village of Macondo. The author’s Nobel lecture was called ‘The Solitude of Latin America’. Name the author. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Gabriel García Márquez I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values