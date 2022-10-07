The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6, 2022. Here is a quiz on some of the famous Nobel laureates in literature from across the world
Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature
1.
He was an English novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist, and is known for his books for children. He is the youngest recipient to date to have received the prize, at 41. Name the winner.
Answer :
Rudyard Kipling
2.
He was one of the key figures in the philosophy of existentialism and is one of the two people who declined the prize. Identify the winner.
Answer :
Jean-Paul Sartre
3.
This book chronicles the decline of a wealthy German merchant family over the course of four generations. This was the author’s first novel, and the work that eventually led to a Nobel Prize. Name the book and the author.
Answer :
Buddenbrooks, Thomas Mann
4.
The Swedish Academy’s decision to award Sully Prudhomme the first Nobel Prize in Literature was heavily criticised at the time and remains one of the most criticised prize decisions in the history of the Nobel Prize in literature. Many believed this author should have been awarded the first Nobel Prize in literature instead. Name the author.
Answer :
Leo Tolstoy
5.
The author was the oldest person ever to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, at 88. Name the author.
Answer :
Doris Lessing
6.
The 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Toni Morrison. Morrison became the second American woman to win the prize since Pearl S. Buck in 1938. What is the other ceiling the author broke upon winning the Prize?
Answer :
She became the first black woman of any nationality to win the Prize
7.
Some of this author’s works are set in the fictional village of Macondo. The author’s Nobel lecture was called ‘The Solitude of Latin America’. Name the author.