Books

Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature

Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 6, 2022. Here is a quiz on some of the famous Nobel laureates in literature from across the world

Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature

1/7

1. He was an English novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist, and is known for his books for children. He is the youngest recipient to date to have received the prize, at 41. Name the winner.

Answer :

Rudyard Kipling

Daily Quiz | On Nobel Prize in Literature

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
award and prize
World literature
English literature
award-winning books
books and literature
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2022 12:50:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/books/daily-quiz-october-6-2022-context/article65984108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY