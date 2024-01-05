GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tug of faith: review of M.K. Sudarshan’s A Tale of Two Cities

Tracing the conflict between two sects of Vaishnavites in Tamil Nadu and its impact on contemporary life

January 05, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
Sri Aranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam.

Sri Aranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An aerial view of Deverajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram.

An aerial view of Deverajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Tamil Nadu is home to diverse schools of thought, theological, philosophical, social and political. It has seen clashes of ideas not only between two groups but also within groups. One such case is the conflict between two sects of Srivaishnavites — Tenkalai (southern branch) and Vadakalai (northern branch).

For the Tenkalai sect, Srirangam, an islet between the Cauvery and the Coleroon in the central part of the State and which houses the Sri Aranganathaswamy temple, is the spiritual capital, whereas the other group — Vadakalai — attaches utmost importance to Kancheepuram, about 75 km from Chennai. Kancheepuram, the seat of power during the Pallavas, is famous for its temples, most importantly (in the given context) the Deverajaswamy (Vardarajaswamy) temple, where the two sects have been locked in one legal battle or the other for over 175 years.

A prolonged struggle

Capturing the prolonged struggle between the two sects in A Tale of Two Cities, M.K. Sudarshan, a chartered accountant, has sought to provide clarity to a subject that is less written about despite being a matter of public debate for long. The author has deftly handled different facets of the subject. He does not overtly display bias in favour of or against any group, even though readers can understand his sense of pain over the schism between the two sects and his wish for reconciliation.

While dealing with the core matter, Sudarshan’s book provides an account of the history of south India in the last 1,000-odd years in a lucid manner. Besides, it has touched upon contemporary political happenings that may have an impact on the community in one form or the other. On the whole, the book should be of interest to anyone interested in the subject of the Vaishnavites and Tamil Nadu.

A Tale of Two Cities; M.K. Sudarshan, Westwood Books Publishing, Price not mentioned.

ramakrishnan.t@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / monument and heritage site / religion and belief / hinduism / Caste / people / religious conflict / Tamil Nadu / religious leader

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.