Tug of faith: review of M.K. Sudarshan’s A Tale of Two Cities

January 05, 2024 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Tamil Nadu is home to diverse schools of thought, theological, philosophical, social and political. It has seen clashes of ideas not only between two groups but also within groups. One such case is the conflict between two sects of Srivaishnavites — Tenkalai (southern branch) and Vadakalai (northern branch).

For the Tenkalai sect, Srirangam, an islet between the Cauvery and the Coleroon in the central part of the State and which houses the Sri Aranganathaswamy temple, is the spiritual capital, whereas the other group — Vadakalai — attaches utmost importance to Kancheepuram, about 75 km from Chennai. Kancheepuram, the seat of power during the Pallavas, is famous for its temples, most importantly (in the given context) the Deverajaswamy (Vardarajaswamy) temple, where the two sects have been locked in one legal battle or the other for over 175 years.

A prolonged struggle

Capturing the prolonged struggle between the two sects in A Tale of Two Cities, M.K. Sudarshan, a chartered accountant, has sought to provide clarity to a subject that is less written about despite being a matter of public debate for long. The author has deftly handled different facets of the subject. He does not overtly display bias in favour of or against any group, even though readers can understand his sense of pain over the schism between the two sects and his wish for reconciliation.

While dealing with the core matter, Sudarshan’s book provides an account of the history of south India in the last 1,000-odd years in a lucid manner. Besides, it has touched upon contemporary political happenings that may have an impact on the community in one form or the other. On the whole, the book should be of interest to anyone interested in the subject of the Vaishnavites and Tamil Nadu.

A Tale of Two Cities; M.K. Sudarshan, Westwood Books Publishing, Price not mentioned.

