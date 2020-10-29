Authors

Watch | Tahira Kashyap Khurrana speaks on her latest book

Tahira's book of essays — that could easily pass off as a memoir — is full of funny and relatable anecdotes from her life. This is the third book she’s written on her own. Speaking on her first solo attempt at non-fiction writing, Tahira says, “There’s a lot of clarity when you are writing about things that happened in your own life, but it also needs a lot of courage.

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 29, 2020 2:16:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-authors/watch-tahira-kashyap-khurrana-speaks-on-her-latest-book/article32971091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY