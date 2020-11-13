Authors

Obama mentions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

Rearding the former Congress president, Mr. Obama says he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject."   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former U.S. President Barack Obama says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a “nervous, unformed quality” about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to “master the subject.”

The New York Times reviewed Mr. Obama’s memoir ‘A Promised Land’, in which among other issues, the first Black American President has talked about political leaders from around the world.

On Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Obama says he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” according to The New York Times review.

Mr. Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appears to find mention in the memoir.

The review said in the memoir “We are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity, the review states.

It added that Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds Mr. Obama of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine. “Physically, he was unremarkable,” Mr. Obama writes of Mr. Putin.

The 768-page memoir, expected to hit the stands on November 17, chronicles Mr. Obama’s childhood and political rise, before diving deeply into his historic 2008 campaign and first four years in office.

Mr. Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He visited India twice as the U.S. President - in 2010 and 2015.

Related Topics
Rahul Gandhi
Obama in India
Comments
Related Articles

T.N. varsity withdraws Arundhati Roy’s book after ABVP’s objection

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Malayalam writer S. Hareesh bags 2020 JCB Prize for Literature

Down Daffodil Lane: on the newly-launched children’s publishing house

Rachna Bisht Rawat’s ‘Insomnia’ is an engaging collection of tales about the Indian Army

Shortz is T20 version of thrillers: Author Ravi Subramanian on his latest work

Writer Paul Zacharia chosen for Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

Author Krishna Udayasankar on 'The Cowherd Prince', the prequel to her trilogy series 'The Aryavarta Chronicles'

Nobel Laureate Elfriede Jelinek on how she uses theatre as a licence to seize speech

Triumph of Hindutva movement would mark end of ‘Indian idea’: Tharoor

British Indian author Anita Anand’s Jallianwala Bagh story shortlisted for history prize

Watch | Tahira Kashyap Khurrana speaks on her latest book

‘I am a pretty unfiltered person’: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on her latest book, 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'

Daniel Menaker, award-winning author and editor, dead at 79

Author Sarbpreet Singh’s latest book is on the Sikh massacre of 1984

Decoding AlUla with Robert Polidori

These short stories are an exploration of mortality during the pandemic

Tabish Khair’s reading recommendations

Soumitra Ranade’s new book ‘Bhrigu and the Palace of Mirrors’ is a gateway to two worlds

Author Usha Rajagopalan looks back at her childhood in the company of animals in ‘The Zoo in My Backyard’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 3:53:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-authors/obama-mentions-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-in-his-memoir/article33088124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY