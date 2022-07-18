A hundred years ago, JULY 18, 1922 Archives
Wireless in Hyderabad
Secunderabad, July 18: Major Benning who represents Marconi Company is here and demonstrated the wireless telephony in a remarkable manner on Saturday. Sir Afzur-ul-Mulk the opening paperchase of the season the course being seven miles from Secunderabad. The names of the first three to finish were phoned to the local newspaper which issued five minutes later. Major Bonning is arranging to demonstrate the utility of wireless by establishing stations in the districts in communication with the capital.
