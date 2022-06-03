Usefulness of Commonwealth

London, June 2: Queen Elizabeth II hailed the Commonwealth to-day as a globe girdling group held together by a “sense of community”. In a special message for Commonwealth Day to-morrow, also the Queen’s official birthday, she told heads of States that what remains of the British Empire still was a considerable piece of real estate. “We find that there are nearly 70 separate territories, of which over 30 are independent countries, spread over every continent and ocean,” the Queen said. “It may come as a surprise to some that their people add up to nearly a quarter of the population of the world.” The Queen praised Commonwealth countries of South East Asia, which she visited earlier this year, for the “impressive development.” And she added that “there is no aspect of our lives which is not touched and helped by the Commonwealth’s varied network of day to day exchanges.”