The almost universal awakening among the coloured races of the globe, which will stand as one of the outstanding features of the early twentieth century history, has for some time been providing matter for anxious speculation for political prophets and historians. The age of the white man in succession of races, though of comparatively recent origin in the vast history of humanity, may well be said to have passed its zenith of power and glory. His materialistic supremacy over the world, if it has not been in any way conducive to the establishment of Righteousness and Peace, has at least been eminently successful in rousing up the victims of his oppressive exploitation to a keen sense of their natural rights and inherent strength. Further, the forces that have till now considerably helped to maintain his hegemony unchallenged, have also received a decided setback in recent years. The glamour of the white race has ceased to hypnotise the non-white peoples into that psychology of self-imposed inferiority and willing submission, which so materially facilitated the former’s expansion.
The Racial Problem(From an editorial)
