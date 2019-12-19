Mr. V.S. Divekar, Prov. Secy., writes: The war has thrown new responsibilities on the youth of every nation. The youth of India have got a still greater responsibility towards their Motherland placed as she is to-day. Mother India has every right to expect much of its youths. She has every right to expect that every true son of India will not only be great himself but will help her to rise to the great unequalled position which once proudly belonged to India among the great nations of the world. Up to this moment the life of Indian youth has been mostly passive, subordinate to others’ will and leadership. From now the youth must be self-confident, self directed and self-respecting. The League of Indian Youth is coming into existence to achieve this end. The League will help to bring the young men in uniform activity in politics — politics not in its restricted sense but in its broad sense. The promoters want to have the Youth powerful and active in politics. The League proposes not only to put the Youth into public affairs but also to give them an opportunity for political study. For this purpose there shall be lectures, pamphlets, meetings, courses of study and Annual Conferences.