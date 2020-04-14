The Government of India have practically set their seal of approval on the Craddock scheme of reforms for Burma so heartily hated by the Burma public. Their despatch makes few modifications on the Lieutenant-Governor’s scheme and where they do make a modification, it may perhaps be regarded as a change for the worse. There is, doubtless, some semblance of an elective majority, but what with the method of indirect election persisted in and the great influence of headmen over elections, the elective majority will be nominal. The Government of India set much store by the fact that 56 members will be elected of whom 6 will be recommended by the Chamber of Commerce and other like bodies. Of the remaining 50 members, 31 are to represent the District Council. Considering that these Councils will be swamped by village headmen, and considering the fact that these headmen can be pulled by the higher bureaucracy any way they like there will be no difficulty in realising that these seats may be reckoned as those belonging to the officials.
The Burma Despatch.(From an editorial)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 12:51:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/the-burma-despatchfrom-an-editorial/article31334060.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.